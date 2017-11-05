Firefighters on the scene of the fire

A fire service is responding to a fire which has broken out in a house in Roseau, information reaching DNO has indicated.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Reports indicate the house is located on Castle Street. The lifeless body of a man was discovered in that same house in September.

Firefighters are presently on the scene of the fire.

DNO will provide further information on this incident when it becomes available.

 