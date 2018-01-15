A number of people were evacuated from 3rd Avenue in Loubiere because of a landslide.

The police have confirmed the incident to DNO.

According to reports, the incident took place early Monday night.

Details are sketchy at this time since the area is in total darkness due to the lack of electricity since the passage of Hurricane Maria.

The police could not as yet say whether there were injuries.

Reports indicate that a fire truck, which is on the scene, could not access the area due to derelict vehicles.

There are also reports of pandemonium as people fled the area but this has not been confirmed.

DNO is following this developing story.