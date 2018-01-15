BREAKING NEWS: Landslide causes evacuation in LoubiereDominica News Online - Monday, January 15th, 2018 at 10:34 PM
A number of people were evacuated from 3rd Avenue in Loubiere because of a landslide.
The police have confirmed the incident to DNO.
According to reports, the incident took place early Monday night.
Details are sketchy at this time since the area is in total darkness due to the lack of electricity since the passage of Hurricane Maria.
The police could not as yet say whether there were injuries.
Reports indicate that a fire truck, which is on the scene, could not access the area due to derelict vehicles.
There are also reports of pandemonium as people fled the area but this has not been confirmed.
DNO is following this developing story.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.