Attorneys held a form of protest in Roseau on Tuesday morning decrying the condition of the courts in Dominica since Hurricane Maria.

The attorneys walked from the High Court on the Bayfront to the Financial Center to deliver a letter to the Justice Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore through his permanent secretary on the matter.

President of the Dominica Bar Association, Mary Roberts, told DNO the attorneys are very concerned about the conditions of the courts which have not been fully operational since Maria devastated Dominica last September.

More info coming up.