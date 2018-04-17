BREAKING NEWS: Lawyers protest in RoseauDominica News Online - Tuesday, April 17th, 2018 at 9:41 AM
Attorneys held a form of protest in Roseau on Tuesday morning decrying the condition of the courts in Dominica since Hurricane Maria.
The attorneys walked from the High Court on the Bayfront to the Financial Center to deliver a letter to the Justice Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore through his permanent secretary on the matter.
President of the Dominica Bar Association, Mary Roberts, told DNO the attorneys are very concerned about the conditions of the courts which have not been fully operational since Maria devastated Dominica last September.
More info coming up.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
21 Comments
Maybe all you are workers.
sorry you all are UWPies
Thing is ALL the other service providers can take action and protest as well. I personally feel these areas of fire stations, schools court house should have already been repaired. And they need to bring these places up to date and modern. They look too much like old health centers.
It wasn’t looking too good before Maria either. Tsk!
Never liked lawyers all dey do is set kriminals free, if skerrit get into a problem is them that gone fight his case for some $$$
They not making money.
It just crossed my mind that since Maria, almost six months ago, we seem to have heard and seen Skerrit address just about everything, except the state of the Court, which is the symbol of our democracy especially with all the looting that took place during Maria. I mean we have heard and seen Skerrit and some of his lawyers busy breaking ground for new hotel, since Maria, we have seen and heard of the bribing of Joseph Isaac of the UWP, even to the point of creating new Ministerial positions to accommodate the bribe, we have heard and seen Skerrit pay people large sums of money, in the name of farmers even if they don’t even know which side of the Cutlass actually cuts, but somehow the man is not busy to restore the court system, so that a resemblance of democracy can be seen. Dominica is very messed up and not only a handful of attorneys Should be out there protesting but they should be joined by the police, nurses, teachers and every reasonable Dominican that is lamenting …
Ain’t you a reasonable Dominican? Where are you in the background? Thought you would be more real than that.
Well you must not have been listening to the radio briefing on the radio station with Mr blackmoore and Mr Ossie Walsh. All you people do is talk talk talk for talking sake
Keep us posted DNO
Workers EVERY One of them!
Very Good! Time to remind the government that they are serving THE PEOPLE, and not the other way around.
Not suprise, more of Skerrit’s mess are coming to light
Well done! How powerful of the lawyers.
But to me I didn’t see the faces of Alick and Lennox Lawrence, Anthony Astaphan, that Burton from the election commission, David Bruney and many more especially friends of the government. Are they not lawyers or do they have their own high court where they make wrong right and illegal legal?
Good put all u foot down
Go for it guys go for it Honourable Jurists and as you pass through Financial Centre pass strict sentence to all those high up on the highest flow to some years in prison for defrauding our limited resources handouts, The Red Clinic and our CBI money, selling our birth right, our passports at large to criminal and nefarious ole teeth friends flying high. All this money we have not seen made any difference to our suffering poor people living n deep poverty while these ole teeth people live in high society land and well fed.
Skerrit must Go
Good Job to stand up finally
All about in crisis we need prayers Lord.
Those lawyers think because they educated and have a decent salary they more important than the many others like police stations, fire stations, clinics, etc that in a bad condition after Maria. I hope they are looked after last
Good move it’s time people stand up and speak out when things are affecting us . Let Democracy prevail in our land , now and always .