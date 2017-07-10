BREAKING NEWS: Missing nine-year-old foundDominica News Online - Monday, July 10th, 2017 at 3:39 PM
A nine-year-old child who was reported missing by her relatives has been found.
A relative confirmed that Natifah Desbonnse was found on Monday afternoon and she is presently at the hospital.
No further details are available at this time since the relative said the parents are still being questioned by the police.
Reports are that Natifah’s mother left her at home doing some work on Sunday morning at around 11:00 and went to the beach to soak a broken leg in sea water.
She returned about an hour and a half to two hours later and realized Natifah was not at the table doing her work.
The mother called the child but there was no answer.
“The mother thought she went to her grandmother’s home nearby,” nadia Joseph, an aunt said, adding that it as Natifah’s habit to go there to play.
Joseph said Natifah’s mother thought that she would come home later with her father from the grandmother’s home.
However, when the father returned home later in the day, the child was not with him and he said he had not seen her.
The grandmother also said she had not seen Natifah for the entire day.
Frantic calls were made to all friends, relatives or acquaintances, but no one had seen the child.
She was reported missing on Monday morning.
DNO is following this development and will provide further information as it becomes available.
7 Comments
Lord i pray for peace for the parents! Wherever you are natifah may the lord Angels Guide you safely home!
omg
Jesus fix this..I claim in your name that this child be safe.. Lord guide her home safely. I have a little girl to and I feel this pain.. JESUS SEND HER HOME TO HER FAMILY SAFELY..
Them police there tan; just sitting on the bench with known drug dealers…all all you good for; and watching woman. Natifa better be found safe.
Why is a 9-year-old home alone for almost two hours? People please, Dominica is no longer safe anymore. This is not the Dominica we use to know 15-20 years ago. I lock my front door every time I go in, that’s how scary this country has become.
Wth 😳😳😳😳😳😳): lord please let that baby return home safely
I pray for her safe return
The Police saying go home and relax!!! SMH Really!!!!! The mother must be under serious stress right now, I myself would not be able to function with my nine year old girl out there somewhere.