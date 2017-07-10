A nine-year-old child who was reported missing by her relatives has been found.

A relative confirmed that Natifah Desbonnse was found on Monday afternoon and she is presently at the hospital.

No further details are available at this time since the relative said the parents are still being questioned by the police.

Reports are that Natifah’s mother left her at home doing some work on Sunday morning at around 11:00 and went to the beach to soak a broken leg in sea water.

She returned about an hour and a half to two hours later and realized Natifah was not at the table doing her work.

The mother called the child but there was no answer.

“The mother thought she went to her grandmother’s home nearby,” nadia Joseph, an aunt said, adding that it as Natifah’s habit to go there to play.

Joseph said Natifah’s mother thought that she would come home later with her father from the grandmother’s home.

However, when the father returned home later in the day, the child was not with him and he said he had not seen her.

The grandmother also said she had not seen Natifah for the entire day.

Frantic calls were made to all friends, relatives or acquaintances, but no one had seen the child.

She was reported missing on Monday morning.

DNO is following this development and will provide further information as it becomes available.