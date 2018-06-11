UPDATE: Missing Pointe Michel boat found in waters off Puerto RicoDominica News Online - Monday, June 11th, 2018 at 10:23 AM
A boat from Pointe Michel that was reported missing in late May has been found in waters off Puerto Rico, the police have confirmed.
According to Police PRO, Acting Inspector, Simon Edwards, on 8th June 2018, a United States Coast Guard vessel whilst on duty in the waters off Puerto Rico, rescued three people on a fishing vessel named Papa Fish.
They were identified as Dominican Jeff Johnson of Scott’s Head and two female Haitian nationals.
According to Edwards they were in good health and are in the care of the US Customs and Border Protection Agency in Puerto Rico.
Edwards said an official report was made on 20th May 2018 indicating that Jeff Johnson and Earl Polydore of Pointe Mitchel departed on a fishing expedition in the La Plaine area on May 19 and were not seen afterward.
Searches were conducted via air and sea in the area of interest until June 3 with negative results.
The police did not report on the whereabouts of Polydore.
Human trafficking, two Haitian females ? I did not know they go fishing to.
I’m confused. The official report made on May 20th stated that Jeff Johnson and Earl Polydore went fishing, and now, Jeff Johnson two female Haitian nationals were rescued. What happened to Earl Polydore, and where did the two female Haitian nationals come from?
RIP brother, love always.
This brings to mind one important service missing in Dominica a dependable rescue service because a boat missing between Dominica and any of the French islands could have been found within a few hours or a day THIS boat was adrift for almost a month which means it was in the ocean around those islands for days before reaching the area where it was found .this is a badly needed service plus some type of communication service between the police dept. and boats out in the ocean
Great news for the family and villagers.
Thank to the Father for spared lives. It will be interesting to hear from the three fishermen how they managed to survive this ordeal. Great news!!!!
Fishermen? Transporters of men. That is what is wrong with you people in this place. you all will call anything by a name it is not. EVERYBODY knows, many have disappeared on account of this trade which must be stopped. Keep calling them fishing expeditions.
Thank God one in our favor
Thank good hope they in good health and spirit
What a mighty God we serve