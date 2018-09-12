BREAKING NEWS: No work for public officers on ThursdayDominica News Online - Wednesday, September 12th, 2018 at 11:57 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has said that work for all public officers has been suspended on Thursday as TS Isaac draws nearer to Dominica.
He called on the private sector to do the same.
“I have been advised and we have taken a decision to suspend work for the public service on Thursday, 13, September, so there will be no work for public officers,” he said at a press briefing. “We would like to private sector to follow in that same path, to have their employees stay home.”
He said those who work in the essential services should report to work.
Skerrit called on everyone to secure their families and properties as the storm gets closer to the island.
5 Comments
once my prime minister say no work is no work.Memsi is private or public sector.
bahbyeeee
Dominicans Please stay safe God is in control.
Is Skerrit really serious or he just likes to be in the news? Is he the PM of public servants and not the PM of the private sector? As Prime Minister all he had to do is DECLARE a NO WORK day on Thursday because of the storm. Based on his announcement the private sector is not under any obligation to call out work. When he declared a no school was it just for the government schools? Skerrit needs to understand his role as PM
Thanks for the consideration.
I wasn’t going no where tomorrow ANYWAY!