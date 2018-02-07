The plane involved in the incident

There has been an accident involving a small aircraft at the Canefield Airport.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon.

DNO understands the incident has to do with the landing gears but this has not been confirmed.

Information received is that no one was injured in the incident.

The aircraft is now stranded at the southern end of the landing strip.

Police and ambulance are on the scene.

DNO is following this story.