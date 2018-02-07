Plane mishap at Canefield AirportDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 7th, 2018 at 2:08 PM
There has been an accident involving a small aircraft at the Canefield Airport.
The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon.
DNO understands the incident has to do with the landing gears but this has not been confirmed.
Information received is that no one was injured in the incident.
The aircraft is now stranded at the southern end of the landing strip.
Police and ambulance are on the scene.
DNO is following this story.
Ignorance is a dangerous thing without getting the full facts Sam’s already saying or blaming the airport runway, it was to do with the aircraft carrier landing gear falt.
Alas we need international airport
It is not going to change the fact of accidents and incidents.
Thank God for protecting lives aboard the plane and for guiding lives at MCPS. always concern about the lives at in this school even in industrial estate.
Dominicans find all negative things to say when something goes wrong. But what about the good? This pilot has been serving the people of Dominica from the age of 17. Over 20 years. The company started a few years ago and have touched the lives of so many Dominicans in so many ways. Their rates are very reasonable and the staff is super friendly. I wish them a quick bounce back..They are a small airline but very reliable and convenient.
Johan and Malatete are correct about the approximate age of the aircraft. But many of the larger aircraft that fly long-haul are of a similar age. This gives credit to the high standard of aircraft maintenance.
If only our road vehicles were equally well maintained, even after five years!
Enthusiastic, What have that got to do with it some one could have been killed, Lord i don’t believe this people my life stop this world i want to get off !!!!
Thank God no loss of lives,these old planes,needs to go out of commission.Almost 50 years old.Smh
How sad when neysayers can only see the glass half empty. A word of advice. Thank God that ALL the passengers and persons at the airport are alive. This is not the time for the negativity.
This Pilot is a veteran in the business and with God’s grace and protection he will continue on his journey. He has done great things and will continue to do so because he’s covered by the blood of the ALMIGHTY GOD. Fear not Dean, We are extremely proud of your accomplishments. No weapon formed against you shall prosper.
Stand tall Captain Richardson ###WE WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU ##Bigger and better days are ahead. #NATURAL ABILITY#SUPER TALENTED#DEDICATED#PROFESSIONAL AND HIGHLY TRAINED PILOT##
This is an almost 50 year old Aero Commander 500S, built in 1968and registered in St.Thomas to Dean Richardson, operated on behalf of Bevin Air. It looks like it’s nose wheel did not deploy or collapsed. This aircraft had a similar accident a Canefield airport almost exactly seven years ago, in Feb. 2011 when it blew a tire on its main landing gear upon landing.
Smh..any morenegativity?
Well someone can use google… bravo hater
I also saw the nise gear collapsing right infrint if ne last year the gear did colapse.