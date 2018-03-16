BREAKING NEWS: PM Skerrit describes port workers protest as illegal, selfishDominica News Online - Friday, March 16th, 2018 at 10:18 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has described protest action by workers of Dominican Air and Seaport Authority (DASPA) as illegal and selfish.
The workers took strike action on Friday morning in relation to salary negotiations.
General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), Thomas Letang, said enough emphasis is not being placed on salary negotiations with the port workers. He said the workers are interested in settling the matter in the shortest possible time.
He stated that negotiations for 2014 to 2016 should have been concluded already and they should now be engaged in negotiations for 2017 to 2019.
In an address to the nation on Friday morning, Skerrit said the government or DASPA will not negotiate with the workers while they are on strike.
“Let me make it very clear to the DASPA workers – DASPA shall not negotiate with a gun to its head,” he stated. “There shall be no negotiations at any level while workers are out on an illegal industrial action.”
According to Skerrit, Dominica has not been collecting major taxes since the passage of Hurricane Maria.
“Some of these very same workers who are agitating have taken full advantage of the duty-free concessions,” he remarked. “How can anyone expect there to be salary negotiations of any kind with the country’s tax revenue dramatically affected. It is either the country reinstate all taxes and then considerations of salary increase or we extend aspects of the tax break so as to allow more people to get their lives regularized and we hold on salary negotiations for a few more months.”
Skerrit questioned where Dominica is supposed money for salary increases when, according to him, “no taxes are being collected and hundreds of private sector workers have lost their jobs.”
“This is very selfish and self serving of the DASPA workers,” he noted. “You want salary increase when all wards at the PMH are not functional and some in urgent need of equipment? You want salary increase when farmers are still struggling to get their lands cleared, plowed and planted? You want salary increase when we are still struggling to settle the island’s children back in schools? You want salary increase when hundreds of Dominicans are still without a roof over their heads? You want salary increase at a time when people are asking us to renew the duty-free concessions? Where is government or DASPA is supposed to get the money you are asking for?”
He added, “You want salary increase when tourist vendors have not earned a dollar for the season? You want salary increase when every single Dominican have been raising questions about the efficiency, or lack thereof, at the port in clearing their goods, to restart their businesses and to fix their homes and regularize their lives? Are DASPA staff not aware that DASPA has been using monies from insurance payouts to meet salary payments since Hurricane Maria? The port’s revenue has dropped by over 30 percent and the only way the port has been able to pay salaries is by utilizing insurance payouts received for losses.”
Skerrit asked whether the staff is aware that DASPA suffered $51-million of losses and damages due to Hurricane Maria.
He questioned, “who really is behind this industrial action.”
“I hope it is not who I suspect it is,” he stated. “I hope the workers are not once again being used like puppets in a silly, selfish game. DASPA shall hold discussions when people are back to work and when people are prepared to discuss their concerns and other concerns in a mutually respectful and civil manner. Until such time DASPA will not hold discussions with people on strike. And this is a very firm position of DASPA and the government.”
DNO has been informed that the workers have returned to work and DASPA will be meeting with the union representing the workers next week.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
32 Comments
“illegal industrial action.”…Is it?
Meanwhile, salaries for the big boys at the top of the Climate Resilience Execution Agency of Dominica (CREAD) are in the US $ millions!
The poor shall suffer while PM Skerrit and his gang gets rich! Is it time for the out of touch Prime Minister to go?
Put all of them in jail!!!! ungrateful!!!!! greedy they greedy !
Stay tuned for the “Dominica is in recovery mode……….[ad infinitum]” excuse from Roosevelt and his clan of sycophants from now one.
Aye Roosevelt,……… …………….you think – all these delay tactic tricks you learning from somewhere – going to keep people from getting fed up with your government’s backwardness and openly expressing themselves eh. Keep on deluding yourself. Reality awaits you.
By the way y’all, look Skerrit say he suspects who is behind this.
Is that the same Skerrit who claimed to know who burned down the tower at the airport in 2014?
Is that the same Skerrit who said he received ‘intelligence’ that a dump truck along with some people had planned to overthrow his government by a coup d’etat on February 7, 2017?
Is that the same Skerrit?
He questioned, ” who really is behind this industrial action.” I hope, it is not who I suspect it is.” This arrogance, this mapuis style of Skeritt should be condemned, it is not required at this time. It is unfortunate, it had to take strike actions to get Roosevelt Skeritt to formerly address the country. The opposition has been begging him for approximately six months to hold a meeting of parliament, he has blatantly refused. Today, he is facing a crisis at the port, he now realizes the importance of communicating with the people, who pays his salary. Maybe we need three more of that kind of action in order to get him to understand, his dictatorial manner of managing this country will not work.
Hmm there are people working very hard in the service and on the nep programe and getting very little money and those that drawing big are the ones who aint doing nothing.but dont worry there is a God!
“It takes a revolution for a much needed solution” as stated by Bob Marley.
Unfortunately the Prime Minister Does Not Understand the Issue. Please Sir! Before you make a statement get the facts about the issue at hand and then make an informed statement. Emotional response to misinform people is not the way go. Mr. Letang i’m sure can give you all the detail or maybe many DASPA staff.
much as I dislike skerro, he does have a very valid point.
@whydoyouwanttoknow – What is the very valid point Skerrit has?
Remember, salary increase issues have been plaguing this government before Maria showed up. Maria is just giving him more and more excuses.
Skerrit is now reaping the consequences of his government’s maladministration of Dominica. Lack of foresight, the fostering of the dependency syndrome etc. He’s going to have to face the music now as he has found himself in quicksand.
Remember, these fellas operate by a primary doctrine – Keep you poor so that you will forever be dependent on them.
Pm one there are to many security useless two let people pay for there stuff on port stop letting Dominicans depend on u we can’t grow if u always giving hand out
Can someone remind Skerrit that this negotiation should have been completed before Hurricane Maria? If it was not for DASPA’s and Bordouille’s ineptness, the port workers should have been paid already – before Hurricane Maria.
So the government has all these things to do so why is he (Skerrit) signing contracts -without public tendering for millions of dollars and breaking ground for a hotel development. The things he mentioned should have been given priority and the monies used to provide them.
Is it only when it suits him, he knows what has to be given priority?
I also find Skerrit to be very disrespectful and insulting to the port workers. He knows who had the port in the mess it was after the hurricane Maria – don’t blame the workers, it was not them who did not know what to do. The port workers worked tirelessly under trying circumstances and unsafe environment to ensure that the seaports and airports were open and functional.
Skerritt, why are the people having to ask for the conclusion of nigotiations for the period 2014 to 2016? After all we are in 2018. Once again you continue to wiposhe the people of Dominica and feel that we should be forever grateful to you for every crumb that falls from your table. The ordinary folk should make sacrifices for the sake of the nation while you and cronies continue to exploit the milk and honey. You can always find funds no matter the source of those funds or the state of the country’s finances to pay your friends humongous salaries but always find it difficult to pay those who have already worked. If the people of Dominica choose to close their eyes to your selfish and self serving ways then on their heads be it.
So because you Skerrit are outlining your terrible failures in every sector your mention above then DASPA should pacify you by not asking for their raises in salaries.
Absolutely Not….I don’t think so!!!!!
What you should do is step down for failing the state of Dominica so miserable before and after Maria.
But pm I can’t understand u u alone to have the only person I’m seeing that is selfish is u
” Skerrit said the government or DASPA will not negotiate with the workers while they are on strike.”(Roosevelt Skerrit).
That is a very stupid thing to say; workers do have a legitimate right to strike whenever it becomes necessary to protect their personal welfare; that is the only resolve when an employer ignores their request for better working conditions, and reasonable salary increases!
If Roosevelt say they will not not negotiate while the workers are on strike is an indication he has not taken the union, or the people seriously; that sort of stupid mentality could lead to much more serious actions, such as a general strike shutting down the entire island, completely crippling his government which ultimately could lead to his corrupt government demise.
Mobilizing the police most of the time do not detour justice: A united peoples’ power can be more effective than any man standing behind a gun on a ready to murder innocent people standing up for their rights!
Skerrit right though… Why allu deliberately trying to give de man a hard time while he try to fix back de country? I talk down on the pm but this is nuts
Yes but you didn’t tell your wife she was being selfish for her carnival costume prices AT A TIME LIKE THIS. You doe shame to admit is taxes alone you have the country depending on after 19 years in office. No other income other than passport sales and and taxes?? Any ways I agree with you. Kick dem and spit on den self the damn peasants. Is dat they deserve.
Who Skerrit Suspect is behind this?..lmao!!. I thought the man say he ease up on the Political divisive talk..
Garcon DA in a heap of trouble, and just as He is being Candidly clear with the use of Insurance payouts for salaries, he should be transparent in other areas as well..That’s the only way people will give Skerrit the benefit of the Doubt. .and btw, not every demonstration has to be about Politics..every dissatisfaction voiced by Dominicans is interpreted by this Gov’t as Political agitation. Skerrit you’re ruling over real Human beings..Communicate!!..and most of all be respectful and speak the truth. If DASPA and the Gov’t had communicated with their employees a strike would have been averted. If this attitude continues, strikes will become common place in DA..PPL are becoming more and more intolerant of the abuse.
You all want raise when skerrit take dominica from a land of hard work and saxrifice to a land of lazine9 and dependency. I could not say tbe country suck better than skerrit did above.
DNO, YOU like that comment and took no time to moderate it. Others are still awaiting moderation
Do u really deserve a response? I suspect u do.
Only thing I will say to u is YOUR BRAIN 🧠 WAS MEANT TO STAY IN YOUR HEAD AND NOT IN YOUR ..S like your leader and their G-sting in the morn. You may now fill in the blanks.
Sac way sot zor yay.
Keep trying. But harder all you come is harder all u falling.
Always making people taking you all for fools.
All you will lose the hours of pay you all didn’t work. It’s not the first time dat so-called Union Man making people lose salaries and he collecting all his at the end of the month.
All u will learn one day you know.
But is when all u retire like fools at the end.
Badouille should be fired for not informing his employees of the situation existing at the company. Mr. Skerrit, Patrick John threatened to jail civil servants and Charles Savarin in the Cabrits, you sound worse than him. Look out young man, nobody plays with port workers, even though the militancy of Zaboca no longer exists.
Take heed!
Must this guy politicize everything?
You have no trouble enriching yourself and when worker demand more pay, you call them selfish?
if you think earning more money makes one selfish, I suggest you give up some of your per diem and only charge the government based on your actual expenses when you travel.
He knows that his statement will cost him some votes but he still said it anyways. Good to know he doesn’t do things strictly for votes
Total trash about who is behind who. You guys try to blame someone for everything. Sadly, we have not heard of an accused for Maria
Oh this how the Prime minister treats his people? The same people who voted to put him in office. Mr. Pm want people to beg for his help. He must think he is some sort of God. Get of your high horse and help the people. Wickedness will never prosper, I hope you know that Mr. Pm.
Good for all u. He just start to call you guys names. If I were u guys I would not relent cause to this day this is the same government going around distributing money for votes. Where is the passport money they have hidden in private accounts?
Before Maria they wasted money talking about cbi … everything was cbi cause they wanted to cover their dirty tracts. Where is the cbi money. Go get it. Bunch of thieves. Don’t come playing on the emotions of the people now. That tactic won’t work again. We are quite fed up with you, you lying scoundrel.
Roosevelt, thisdefinitely proves you are out of touch and talking about selfish….have looking the mirror my boy.
Skerrit well out of place to talk about who he suspect. Man address the people’ concern and stop playing dictator. IF I was the Port workers representative I would show Skerrit who is man and stay on strike until our demands are met. Who the hell is he to say no negotiations as long as they remain on strike? He should be reaching out to resolve the crisis not adding fuel to the fire. Whoever told Skerrit that god anointed him ruler and king of Ma Dominique for life need to talk to him and revoke that statement because this is the beginning of his demise. Remember Qadaffi?
Assertive like Ma Maria!
SOMSBODY gonna pay for that!
Skeritt shut the hell up. You want to be living in luxury and you expect the people that actually working honestly to not get their dues, ridiculous.
Regards