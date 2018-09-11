UPDATE: Police activate Disaster Preparedness Plan as Isaac nearsDominica News Online - Tuesday, September 11th, 2018 at 12:01 PM
The police in Dominica has activated its Disaster Preparedness and Response Plan as Tropical Storm Isaac approaches the island.
All police officers have been asked to return for duty until further instructions.
Superintendent Richmond Valentine said on the issuance of a warning, a decision will be taken to issue a State of Emergency.
“Whenever a State of Emergency is issued, a curfew may follow,” he said on Tuesday morning. “A curfew is for the safety and security of everyone.”
He said all arrangements are in place to enforce and police a curfew whenever it becomes necessary.
“I would like to warn the general public that the curfew hours, whenever that becomes necessary, must be strictly adhered to,” he stated. “As a matter of fact, police officers who are on duty will be directed to enforce the curfew hours with zero tolerance.”
He said the police force has a traffic management plan in place for Roseau and Portsmouth.
“And as a consequence, only persons with valid curfew passes will be allowed access,” Valentine explained. “And that curfew pass it to allow to leave your home to go work and from work to your home. The curfew pass is not a pass that will allow you to visit bars, I will say again the curfew pass is from home to work and from work to home.”
He encouraged Dominicans to remain vigilant and remain indoors whenever the curfew is in force.
Valentine said the police force will work with various agencies to ensure safety is maintained around Dominica.
