Roseau Central MP, Joseph Isaac, was released by police on Monday afternoon without charge hours after he was taken into custody.

At around 5:30 am police descended on his home, searched it and then took him to Police Headquarters.

He was reportedly questioned in relations to disturbances in Roseau on the night of February 7.

Joseph walked out of Police Headquarters at about 1:15 pm to a crowd of supporters who began shouting “Skerrit must go.”

His attorney, Gildon Richards, said he was asked “almost the same questions.”

“So if it is the same question, it is the same answers, which are no answers” he said.

He warned the leadership of the United Workers Party that the police are coming “after the elected members now.”

Isaac is the fourth person to be taken into custody in what police say is the investigation into the violence in Roseau, which took place after a meeting by the United Workers Party (UWP) and the Dominica Freedom Party.

UWP senator, Thomson Fontaine, was taken into custody and released without charge. Former Deputy Leader of the UWP Claudius Sanford was also taken into custody and charged with ‘suspicion of obstruction.’

Dominica Freedom Party General Secretary, Johnson Boston, was taken in by the police and was released a few hours later without charge.

DNO is following this latest development and will provide more information as it becomes available.