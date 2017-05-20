Policemen from at least two police stations have taken protest action on Saturday.

DNO was informed that police officers in Marigot and Portsmouth are on sickout..

Police sources told DNO on Saturday morning that the actions are a ‘first dose’ and it is understood that more police officers might do the same in solidarity.

Reports are that the officers are complaining of poor working and living conditions.

In March, policemen at the Portsmouth Police Station complained of poor working conditions.

DNO was also informed that the working conditions at the Marigot Police Station are deplorable.

National Security Minister, Rayburn Blackmoore, has said that monies were set aside for the rehabilitation of the Portsmouth Police Station.

The police and the government are also at odds over salary negotiations.

DNO is following this developing story and will publish further information as it becomes available.