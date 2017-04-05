BREAKING NEWS: Protest at Roseau City CouncilDominica News Online - Wednesday, April 5th, 2017 at 9:36 AM
There is a protest now taking place outside the Roseau City Council.
Protesters say they are protesting the lack of the appointment of a town clerk by Mayor Irene John.
They say a vote was held to appoint a clerk and eight out of ten persons, who could vote, voted for Irma Augustine.
They say that John has refused to sign documents appointing Augustine as clerk.
“She wants whoever she wants to be there,” one protester said.
They say they want John to ratify Augustine as clerk.
DNO is following this developing story and will publish further information as it becomes available.
