BREAKING NEWS: Road protest in Petite CoulibriDominica News Online - Tuesday, October 30th, 2018 at 12:23 PM
Residents of Soufriere have blocked the road leading to Petite Coulibri demanding better road condition.
A sign which reads, “We need our road back” was placed on the road by the residents.
A burning pile of branches and other pieces of wood were also placed on the road.
More info on this matter as it becomes available.
How can the paving of a public road be the task of citizens who pay their taxes for that exact reason?? John’s an idiot!!!
but we never had good road even before maria hit… them people there must be crazy… best they say they want the road fixed instead of saying they want their road back,,, majority of the people standing there doesnt even live there.. the only persons that can say they want the road fixed are the police officer and the white people staying beyond that road.. smdh
Well done. Time for people to take to the streets and protest against this useless and corrupt government.
If it take civil disobedience to bring attention to your suffering, then so be it. No violence is necessary just persistent, peaceful protests. Nothing good comes easily. You have to agitate for your share of the pie. The Skerrit-led administration is delinquent and uncaring. It looks after itself and its loyalists really well. It focuses single-mindedly on hanging on to power by any means necessary. There are too many skeletons in the closet to be unleashed. Jail in it. People, if you carefully assessed the monetary and material assistance that Dominica has received from foreign countries, organizations and from groups and individuals living in the Diaspora in recent times, it amounts to well over a billion EC dollars. Where has all this money gone to? There is absolutely nothing of significance to show for it. Skerrit handpicks party members who do not have the testicular fortitude to question or challenge him. Hence, the sorry state of affairs in the country. Vote Them Out!
So let me get this straight, you all joined together to demonstrate but you all are unable to come together as a community and fix your roads and stop depend on the government? When will black people stop depend on grants and handout to get things done? Fix your roads,jah!
these people are poor farmers. there are 2 hotel developments up that road. One has already concreted a majority of it previously but was destroyed. now they are back to square one. The repair of public facilities like ROADS is the responsibility of the Government. for example the people of goodwill came together to renovate Lindo park on their own. they got all their funding and plans etc. Guess what? the government stopped the project saying it is the government’s responsibility to undertake upgrades and repairs to public facilities and utilities. These men are not engineers i wouldnt encourage them to take it upon themselves without proper guidance either.
eggleston road need more than just patching of pot holes. it need a total surfacing of asphalt.
get serious ppl….
get serious government. fix the ppl roads.
god bless all
Why do not you all wait until the resort is built and roads leading to Petite Coulibri are redone and resurfaced by the Government. Stop all this nonsense.