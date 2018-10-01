BREAKING NEWS: Roseau North MP escorted out of parliamentDominica News Online - Monday, October 1st, 2018 at 11:09 AM
Member of Parliament for Roseau North, Danny Lugay was escorted out of Parliament on Monday morning.
The House had convened for the election of a President.
The matter appears to have its roots in comments made by Attorney General Levi Peter while he was addressing parliament.
It appears he was responding to comments made by Lugay, which were not heard during the proceedings.
“Madam speaker, listen to the Member from Roseau North, talking about people who are not qualified,” Peter said, referring to Lugay. “I was going to use a word Madam Speaker that is appropriate for people who beg for food, it begins with B, Madam Speaker, and it ends with M but I will not use it Madam Speaker because it is not parliamentary.”
This did not go down well with Lugay.
“Did you hear him? Did you hear him?” he could be heard shouting in the background.
“The member for Roseau North, will you keep quiet, will you please keep quiet?” House Speaker, Alix Boyd-Knights said.
Lugay could be heard saying Peter was out of order because of his comment.
“You have to behave yourself, you have no behavior,” the House Speaker said. “I will decide who is out of order and I am declaring you so, please contain yourself, go have a drink of water or something.”
But Lugay did not keep quiet and he was eventually escorted out of the House.
36 Comments
Many Dominicans feel no sense of responsibility for their own Country, they watch in silence while the country gets destroyed..as long as they have a cut coming their way..
And look at all of those well dressed, nosers sitting on their comfortable purches, watching our democracy die.
The lady is uniquely unqualified and too blatantly partisan to be Speaker of parliament. Skerrit has an octopus-like domination over every public institution. He uses his unsanitary tentacles to contaminate every aspect of government. The Police Force, the Parliament, the Electoral Office, the DPP Office, the Presidential Office are mostly managed by political appointees who are grotesquely exploited by Mr. Skerrit. The moronic Speaker of the House allows the dishonorable Ministers to pass the most odious remarks about their opposition counterparts without one word of admonition. This is a country where the network of roads is degenerating, gov’t services unreliable, large chunks of arable land uncultivated, joblessness skyrocketing, vagrancy proliferating and hopelessness pervades the entire society. Only as a united force can the country overcome these seemingly intractable problems. Yet, the gov’t and its organs prefer to practice disunity for political advantageousness…
Wow! look embarrassment this man should not be a parliament representative, his behavior is out of control.
so why the hell is it okay for the a.g to say what the heck he wants to the man and when he answer back is a problem
DNO is unfair in their reporting. They stated that the root of the matter started with the attorney general statement about someone who begs for food. but we were all watching and the the attorney’s general remark was in response to that badly behaved lugay interrupting him by saying he is unqualified … School children behavior.
Wait, is the word Bum. That’s the only one i could think of.
Let’s go and all of them outside and take over the flipping parliament and country. Let’s start with Skerrit, Charles Savarin and that old speaker because they are the cause of the bad cancer that destroying the country. Are you all ready? I am
DC you are right ! Lugay not only an embarrassment but he behaves so immaturely.
the speaker of the house….i don’t understand her
@ me because you are an idiot !!!!
did u see the calmness of the Speaker? Go have a drink of water. Lugay still continued in his anger (I know what I am talking about). Remember Folks there are parliamentary procedures. It is not about Alix Boyd Knights, Roosevelt Skerrit or Lugay. It is about being disciplined and being orderly. Lugay could have waited to comment on Levi’s statement but he was making noise and speaking over the person at the podium.
People high time you should look objectively at the situation and the act at the time. You do not have to like the speaker, the President, the Prime Minister, the labour party but discipline is discipline. Wrong is wrong. Procedures are procedures. Order is order. So please be objective at this time and leave out your political preferences at this time. That is your choice!
Respect Respect persons at all time – The persons in authority have to be respected at all times. Hate must stop and reason must prevail. And don’t look for excuses too. Respect!
We all know now how the labour party views people who beg for food. Is that not what happening at red clinic every week. Dominica should see what tbe politicians truely think of them. All those beggars know where they stand. One day skerrit will be determined to have been an illegal PM and saverin will be an illegitimate President. That will happen when the court system grows some balls. The records and deeds will be null and void. Seriously the only thing that can save Dominica now is a revolution. Patrick john did less and he almost got executed. Today we have blatant abuse even by men who use to fight to prevent the same thing they are now doing. If we are not willing to fight for somthing we will loose everything. The PM bloddy well knows LL will not agree to current President so he skirts the constitution to get his way. I am sorry people there are several ways to get rid of a gov and i think we are that point. The last option save our country and constitution.
It is time for us to get real angry and go put out all these pigs and dogs from our parliament. We must do it for Dominica once and for all because if we don’t, they will try to jail every member of the opposition cause they have already said we don’t need opposition. So I am calling on all patriotic Dominican that reside in the Diaspora, to come down for this independence celebration to set Dominica free by all means we deem necessary. It’s time for us to make them respect us man
Here we go, Another idiot asking for a big fight against the mighty Reds. A message to you don’t even think about it and the same goes to the rest of you lots losers.
How long are the decent citizens of Dominica going to watch how Skerrit makes a mockery of all the democratic institutions of the country. We simply can not allow this to continue.
Put a PIG in a palace, IT still remains a PIG.
Especially those that trample on our constitution.
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
Those that behave like you! You head the Litter. Stop grunting .
We have only one palace but many pigs. Are you intimating that we may have George Orwell’s Napoleon living in ours?
Only in Dominica this unfair practice continues,but Skerrit you and your gang judgement day will come,and very soon.
I will listen and believe Patriot Honourable Danny Lugay over Levi Peters every second,minute,hour,day,month and year.
More Votes For Danny
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
I live in the Roseau North constituency and I have never seen this man, not before Maria and Not after Maria, no idea what happened and will not be like a clueless fool and put my hands in fire for anyone who don’t even know I exist…
in other words…. More votes my …!
All you too greedy. Danny is your father you must see him?
5 More YEARS for Skerro. More VOTES for Skerrit.
As long as Roosevelt Skerrit is prime Minister, Charles Saverin is President, Alick Boyd Knight is house speaker and Daniel Carbon is Police Commissioner, Dominica will have a lot of trouble to deal with. These guys are bent on destroying Dominica and we have to find a way to stop them by all means possible. They don’t care a bit about Dominica and is because of evil and unrighteous people like them Dominica is constantly being destroyed by hurricanes and storms
Mother Nature 🌎 Is in control of hurricanes and earthquakes. Skerrit and Crew have nothing to do with it. ♥️🇩🇲
Lugay is the embarassment? Some of you Dominicans are such idiots and an embarassment?
Isn’t it a shame too often times listen to the members of the labor party at parliament?
Boii I just need to get the hell out of this place you people are top stupid.
The embarrassment comes from a leader of a political party who goes about spreading negative tales, be it true or not about the country that he claims to want to lead! Further embarrassment comes from the other members of the party AND the followers who encourage that behavior.
you beg every month so you will support the so called dirty Speaker.
Lugay is such an embarrassment! Unbelievable! This is the worst that I have ever seen, it is a shame to have our children witness such rebellion. May the people of RN reject this man next election! Lugay does not belong in parliament. He needs anger management therapy!
Help me. I just want to know that word we
He is just as embrassing as the speaker.
You are the accomplished embarrassment and our children need to keep away from you,your dirty deeds and mind!!! Thing is we do not have a parliament,since it has been reduced to a shameful inmitation of failed state.Where else would Alix Boyd’s Knight be speaker for so long,deliberately trying to muzzle the opposition?..The people of Roseau North have already rejected your unadulterated puffery and cesspit of filth and garbage.Your doggone idiot and hypocrite .
More Votes for Danny!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
