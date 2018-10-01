Member of Parliament for Roseau North, Danny Lugay was escorted out of Parliament on Monday morning.

The House had convened for the election of a President.

The matter appears to have its roots in comments made by Attorney General Levi Peter while he was addressing parliament.

It appears he was responding to comments made by Lugay, which were not heard during the proceedings.

“Madam speaker, listen to the Member from Roseau North, talking about people who are not qualified,” Peter said, referring to Lugay. “I was going to use a word Madam Speaker that is appropriate for people who beg for food, it begins with B, Madam Speaker, and it ends with M but I will not use it Madam Speaker because it is not parliamentary.”

This did not go down well with Lugay.

“Did you hear him? Did you hear him?” he could be heard shouting in the background.

“The member for Roseau North, will you keep quiet, will you please keep quiet?” House Speaker, Alix Boyd-Knights said.

Lugay could be heard saying Peter was out of order because of his comment.

“You have to behave yourself, you have no behavior,” the House Speaker said. “I will decide who is out of order and I am declaring you so, please contain yourself, go have a drink of water or something.”

But Lugay did not keep quiet and he was eventually escorted out of the House.