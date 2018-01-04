Ross University in Portsmouth has begun the process of making workers redundant in Dominica.

DNO has been informed that over 100 workers received redundancy letters on Thursday. The number has not been confirmed by the school.

More than 1,400 students, faculty and staff from the school relocated temporarily to Knoxville, Tenn. to continue their program of study due to the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria on Dominica in September last year.

In December 2017, the school wrote to members of staff informing them of its intention to lay off some employees due to changes being made to the operations of the school after the hurricane.

Dean of Ross University, Dr. William .F. Owen Jr. said that the school would maintain what he described as a “core staff” in Dominica.

“We will no longer be able to continue to employ our entire Dominican Campus as we have since Hurricane Maria,” he wrote in December.

At a press conference on December 19, 2017, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said he hopes Ross University returns to Dominica by May 2018. He said a committee was appointed to study the Ross situation and to work with the school in its recommencement of classes.

The redundancies could have a great impact on Dominica and the second town of Portsmouth where it is located.

Ross University has been in operation in Dominica since 1978.

DNO is following this developing story and will publish more information as it becomes available.