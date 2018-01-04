BREAKING NEWS: Ross University axes workers in DominicaDominica News Online - Thursday, January 4th, 2018 at 1:45 PM
Ross University in Portsmouth has begun the process of making workers redundant in Dominica.
DNO has been informed that over 100 workers received redundancy letters on Thursday. The number has not been confirmed by the school.
More than 1,400 students, faculty and staff from the school relocated temporarily to Knoxville, Tenn. to continue their program of study due to the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria on Dominica in September last year.
In December 2017, the school wrote to members of staff informing them of its intention to lay off some employees due to changes being made to the operations of the school after the hurricane.
Dean of Ross University, Dr. William .F. Owen Jr. said that the school would maintain what he described as a “core staff” in Dominica.
“We will no longer be able to continue to employ our entire Dominican Campus as we have since Hurricane Maria,” he wrote in December.
At a press conference on December 19, 2017, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said he hopes Ross University returns to Dominica by May 2018. He said a committee was appointed to study the Ross situation and to work with the school in its recommencement of classes.
The redundancies could have a great impact on Dominica and the second town of Portsmouth where it is located.
Ross University has been in operation in Dominica since 1978.
DNO is following this developing story and will publish more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
23 Comments
Didn’t Skerrit know Ross was going to release some employees? What did he and the government do to ensure that didn’t happen? How are the people going to survive? Negotiations could be tuff and most times both teams walk out happy. In this case Ross is happy but Dominica is the loser. Do I blame Ross? Absolutely not because they did what they had to do to remain in business. I blame our government for not being able to keep these jobs for it’s citizens. I see this as a failure of the government and for this Skerrit should resign
This is truly sad for the economic activity of the North n Dominica in a whole. I understand its was a natural disaster however there were certain issues in the area tht needs addressing before they can return in MAY 2018.The areas where the apartments are the is poor lighting with street lights, roads were really bad saw students imagine students with their infants, the grass in areas was very tall n dense & Access to a proper medical facility. If we look at the apartments near the school in St kitts totally different. Ross as an establishment concerned for students well being n safety too. I hope they do come back & operate in Dominica
Ross realized we have a very weak government that knows nothing about leadership and negotiations, so they jumped on the cracks of Maria to cut staff. The truth is, Ross knows they need Dominica to succeed and Dominica needs Ross. Sadly our government knows we need rest but they don’t understand that Ross needs us badly! Ross is an offshore school that CANNOT operate in the US for long. Furthermore, they cannot go to anywhere else to start from ground zero. DA is cut for Ross because of our natural beauty, undeveloped, and slow pace really creates an environment that is conducive for study, unlike other islands that have more destruction. Skerrit should realize that and use it as his key weapon of negotiation. But knowing how weak this administration is from the time Ross said they going to release over 100 employees, they were put on the back foot and could do nothing but yield to the pressure. It’s not Maria but POOR leadership
Well, with his big mighty mouth, and small pea brain intelligence, let’s see how the god Roosevelt Skerrit is going to deal with that!
Some Dominican wrote on DNO: “when Skerrit speaks the world listens.” Okay; so let’s see how influential is Mr god Roosevelt Skerrt. Food for thought: From Jamaica in the North to Guyana in South America are geographically in the Caribbean, all of the islands are prone to hurricane. St. Kitts is also vulnerable to hurricanes too.
Notice Rose did not move all of the students to Tennessee, but headed to St. Kitts, that is an indication they intended to pull out of Dominica for some good reason, other than potential hurricanes.
It is so ridiculous, that we have a university operating in Dominica all of these years, however, that which “was part of our infrastructure, an employment provider was not allowed to build dormitories for the student population which are all foreigners.
I am sorry for the university decision to leave, but if…
Where there is a will there is a way. When one door closes by the will of God many more will open. We must keep our faith.
I cannot believe, that the PM of this country speaks about ‘hope’. What is the plan for the Ross University campus? What about the private landlords and their loans? Did the PM know of this beforehand? Why the lack of transparency? Why the blatant lies from this PM?
So many questions to be asked, but none will be answered at his press conference or briefings because he cannot articulate any cohesiveness when it comes to Dominica and what is happening in Dominica post or pre Hurricane Maria
People of Dominica do not be disheartened, I truly believe that the Authority of our God of Heaven is in the midst of those things which is happening to us today.
And when He decides to take full control, He will break done; He will pull down, He will tear things apart, and He will throw out unwanted things that is in our Life
I like to say, that regardless of my difficult issue at the time, God will not allow me to go down like an old dog; and He has never done so. In fact, the more I am able to come out of my difficulties, the stronger my spirit becomes.
No one will embrace the difficulties of Life, but we should try to notice the strength, which causes us to desire to go on, not surrendering to state distress and despair, which will definitely bring us defeat That strength which I am referring to is God’s Peace.
Fellow Dominican, believe that God is looking and preparing us for His next move, whatever that is. But be sure that in Him, through His Son Jesus, there is no defeat.
But make sure that you are calling onto His name for your freedom from pain and anxiety; in that as human beings, wherever we are, there is going to circumstances which will try to overcome our strength of the body. However, it is no secret; what God can do. What He has done for others, He will do for you.
Once again my people, let the Peace of our God in Heaven, be the strength which you need to overcome the difficulties of Life, like that which we are facing in Dominica at present time.
Most countries prone to some kind of natural disaster (s) so if they moved for recovery processes why should they not come back.
This is sad, and it is gonna affect every one of us. Ross University created employment, gave the tourism industry a boost and also pumped revenue into the pockets of our locals and apartment owners. I just can’t imagine how the owners of the apartments in Picard are going to keep the apartments going and have revenue coming in.
Maybe All Saints can decide to move to Portsmouth to fill in the gap.
Let’s continue to pray for the best.
The beginning and the end of Possie Roseau #1
My God how I goin to pay my loan ….. father God!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Skerite!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
What about Clear Harbour call centre. I would like to know what their plans are. I’m really getting scared now.
Too bad for those who now face an uncertain future.
100 workers out of employment at this time is quite jolting and disconcerting and I pray for God’s guidance and shepherding at this time.
If each employee is in a household of four (4) then a minimum of 400 people are affected immediately at households – then the ripple effect on supermarkets, shops, stores, transportation etc.
What is Ross’s total cadre of Dominicans employed? I do not know the number. If at the end of this process they make redundant more than 75%-85% of its workforce then this would be a head-scratcher that would require some serious contemplation by our economist on the short-term, but more profoundly, the long-term economic implications.
P.M. Did Ross lie to you, did you lie to us or don’t you simply have no clue what goes on?
Ross was not the first to lay off workers in Dominica and it certainly won’t be the last. Records are meant to be broken and oh my are the labor party good at doing this in a negative way. Never before in the history of Dominica has so many businesses shut down resulting in so many workers laid off; the amount of intrapreneur’s dreams that were murdered because of expenses leadining to foreclosure under this Dominica lazy party is frightening. Who have a little money that could invest scared of trying anything because of what has happened in the past. Only a dear devil would see quick sand and still walk into it. Even laborites leaving the island in great numbers. Soon skeritt’s guardian angels will soon leave him too because this guy is too curupt. What’s next for Dominica? Only God knows
Portsmouth should had have they own port to entry dominica ,a communication pole ,a proper hospital every thing should not only located in roseau so when somthing happend it can still run, in this 21 century no perents will want to send they child to study in a place that are not secure, talking about building code in country wheru can hav hurrican eathquck we need to be serious if we dont want to lose what remain it snot too late .
Well intended Dada but first you have to improve your language skills. They are atrocious.
The English not strong but you really trying pappy . At least I understand you clearly. God bless you and keep on trying for you will get better.
Assertive and mad like Maria!
Ross U is not coming back
For you that is a late Christmas present.
Ebeh Chu-nou-bien-fan…….bonda nou paytay! ! That is sad indeed and I am saddened.
Though not surprised by this development, it once again has brought to fore the lies, deceit and flat out betrayal by the DLP Cabal who made all sought of promises including Ross will be back in May 2018. These guys knew all along that was a lie but lead people to believe they were in control. Sadly, some of the staff including my niece had the perfect opportunity to leave for a job overseas but the idiot (yes she is an idiot) decided to stay because the PM knows what he is talking about. Now she cursing Labor saying never again. This is getting real frustrating now. God help us under this LOST shepherd Dr. Punj from Enbar, Vielle Casse and his bunch of wisemen sorry foolish men.
Assertive and pissed off like Kim Jung Un!