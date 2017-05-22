BREAKING NEWS: Salisbury situation gets uglierDominica News Online - Monday, May 22nd, 2017 at 10:55 AM
The situation in Salisbury has turned uglier with stones and bottles being thrown.
Reporters and others had to run for cover.
A reporter on the scene told DNO that they had to exit the area because it has turned dangerous.
Presently there is a strong contingent of police officers on the scene.
The main road in the community was blocked on Monday morning but it has since been cleared.
No one in the community has spoken out on the cause of what is taking place.
DNO will continue to follow this story and will publish information as it becomes available.
24 Comments
I SHALL BE IN TOWN protesting TOMORROW, ONCE Gods GRANTS ME LIFE…..Enough stealing of elections!!!! Stop trying to make illegality legality…CORRUPTED SOULS!
I JUST LOVE THE SLLISBURY PEOPLE!!!
Stand up people Dominica belongs to all of us!!! NOT just A FEW CORRUPTED SOULD ACTING AS IS Dominica was bequeathed to them!!!VIVA SALISBURY!!!!!!
I am calling on my DLP Government to arrest all of UWP Team Dominica by midnight tonight if they are involved in planning and executing this road block. it’s not like they will be missed in Parliament since they already plan to boycott in protests to the Amendments to the Election Act
If this was a serious protest action by Salisbury residents a state of emergency would have been declared out of fear in preparation for tomorrow’s parliamentary session!
Salisbury people bold enuff to tell de government in office and PM to go to hell and block de road in front of camera!!!
Based on the superb intelligence of the DLP Police squad……it would not surprise me if some Salisbury residents get search or harassed without a warrant!!
Salisbury people in court already…….no fear at all!!!!!!
Hey you know something?
I really wish I could be as outspoken as the days when I was not as enlightened and responsible as I am today!!
Silence is sometimes golden!
It’s a democratic Country so people are FREE to protest peacefully.
Blocking the only HIGHWAY between the 2 towns in DA and possibly putting others lives in Danger, ain’t PEACEFUL.
So the POLICE in our democracy is FREE to take immediate action using enough force to avoid protesters’ deaths.
i studied hard.very hard for my exams.Why do you guys have to do this ? why this day ? Do you expect us to vote you all after you treat us this way ? I am not for any party but it seems you guys have no common sense and then you say let common sense prevail. We students have a say too and this is too wrong !
I am tired of hearing people talk about church leaders are silent, people 95% of chuches today are businesses and you all should understand that! DAIC, THE COURT, BAR ASSOCIATION and all are bought, open you all eyes and see that this island is quickly becoming a little Venezuela and too late shall be our cry
Tomorrow the protesters have to pass by sea road block. Let me see what they will do and say
Those are soldiers, not police officers! Time for change, Dominicans!
That’s Just The Sign For World War 4!! And Let Me Tell You All Dominican’s Something Be Prepared….
will this be continuing till tomorrow? I want to know if I will be needing to buy pop corn.
. . . a movie dat man . .
We need a more of this in Dominica….why u want to change a law that is clear..
to hell with that evil regime, nothing dem do will bring prosperity to Dominica..
As their intent is evil just to win election and feed the people a few pennies….
i dislike and hate to my guts the DLP…
Jah whipped that evil regime pleaseeeeee…
U should be arrested. ..
let it start.
there comes a time where the law breakers need to pay only in Dominica this can happen
Who are the law Breakers. Thats the question.
Only in Dominica?
Was Charles Angelo Savarin a law breaker in 1979? Was He ever held accountable for His actions? Is there anyone who can deny that He was the leader of the strike action? 47 days Children starved,patients at the Hospital were suffering severely.President Degasson had to flee to live in exile ,Prime Minister John was literally stoned out of Office.The Ayatollah as head of the CSA wanted 120% increase for Government Workers.He only got it after Hurricane David ravaged Dominica because OJ Seraphin was afraid that the Country would be shutdown again .Today Charlo is the sitting President .He was taken from the Cabinet of Skeritt where He served first as Minister of Labour and then Minister of Security.
While Minister of Labour the Government Workers were offered Zero Zero Zero increase in salary now He is the President same offer.What Hypocrisy
Would it be possible that this is instigated by govt. paid agents provocateurs as a pretext for Skerrit to declare a state of emergency and ban all public gatherings for tomorrow when the Parliament sits to pass his unconstitutional laws? I would not put it past him!
NO! It is not possible, what is possible is that you are trying to make an excuse because you know deep down that this is unwarranted. If you all were honestly protesting there would be no need to shift the blame or pretend. While you may be dafted by politics were have all our senses together and know stupid talk from sense and reality. Nevertheless good try, wheel and come again. “insert wink emoticon here”
No. Local hooligans from our village
thought the road was unblocked….smh