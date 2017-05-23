BREAKING NEWS: Shots fired at Parliament (with video)Dominica News Online - Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017 at 12:53 PM
Shots were fired at Parliament on Tuesday afternoon just as proceedings ended for lunch.
Reports are that protesters tried to break through barricades around the Parliament building.
At this point, it is unclear who is responsible for the shots.
The Third Meeting of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament convened on Tuesday morning.
Protesters had gathered close to the Parliament building under the watchful eyes of the police.
They had gathered to express their displeasure over a Bill to amend the House of Assembly (Elections) Act.
Police Chief Daniel Carbon had warned that there will be no protest outside the parliament building and he was mandated by law to protect the proceedings.
DNO is following this developing story.
See video below.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Them police that do that to misslid people so they can say the other party that do that
They know damn well where and who the shots came from