Shots were fired at Parliament on Tuesday afternoon just as proceedings ended for lunch.

Reports are that protesters tried to break through barricades around the Parliament building.

At this point, it is unclear who is responsible for the shots.

The Third Meeting of the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament convened on Tuesday morning.

Protesters had gathered close to the Parliament building under the watchful eyes of the police.

They had gathered to express their displeasure over a Bill to amend the House of Assembly (Elections) Act.

Police Chief Daniel Carbon had warned that there will be no protest outside the parliament building and he was mandated by law to protect the proceedings.

DNO is following this developing story.

