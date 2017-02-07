BREAKING NEWS: Tear gas fired in RoseauDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 7th, 2017 at 7:47 PM
Police have fired tear gas in Roseau to disperse protesters.
Earlier opposition parties held a meeting to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.
The meeting ended earlier on Tuesday, but some protesters lingered on.
The riot squad has moved in and tear gas fired.
Reporters on the scene said rocks and bottles are being thrown.
DNO understands the disturbances are on Kennedy Avenue and Independence Street.
DNO is following this development.
