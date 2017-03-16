UPDATE: Tires of DPSU boss punctured; I am not afraid he saysDominica News Online - Thursday, March 16th, 2017 at 8:58 AM
General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), Thomas Letang, woke up to a huge surprise on Thursday morning when he realized that all four tires of his vehicle were punctured.
He said that the vehicle was parked in his yard all night.
“So when I got up this morning, I went and my vehicle was parked right in my yard, not even on the road, all four tires were punctured, all four of them,” he said on Q95’s “The Hot Seat.”
The DPSU is holding a solidarity meeting on Thursday to discuss matters affecting public servants. Letang has already made it clear that a wage freeze offered by the government for public servants will be addressed and that DPSU will not accept it.
He said he is unmoved by the incident since his life has been threatened in the past.
“I just laughed,” he stated. “This is not going to deter me. I am not surprised because I expected that after people have been attacking you verbally .”
Letang stated that there are rumors going around that he had announced Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, would be addressing the rally.
He stated the rumors are not true.
“We have been saying over and over that that our feature address would be given by John Alexis our former president,” he stated.
Letang claimed there is a move to prevent people from attending the rally and detractors have decided to get to him personally.
“I am more than ever willing to stand up,” he said. “If it means, and I am saying it loud to the general public, if it means that my life has to be sacrificed working to better the lives of public officers and other working people in this country, I am prepared to lose it.”
He noted that people can do whatever they want and he again repeated that he will not be deterred.
“I am standing for my children, I am standing for my children’s children, I am standing for generations to come,” he stated.
Letang described the perpetrators of the act as cowards and he had a message for them.
“I want to say to those cowards that I am not afraid…” he noted.
I hope they catch that person and they get punishment to the fullest sad that is a hard working man
@FED UP WITH DNO SPELLING you need to think before opening your mouth and letting out TRASH! Please find a computer and google the words you will notice both are correct. For example; A tire (American English) or tyre (British English) is a ring-shaped vehicle component that covers the wheel’s rim to protect it and enable better vehicle performance. Please do your research before making such foolish comments on DNO!
Tyre or tire do the same thing, no?
Dictatorship is being entrenched. Make no doubts about that. ….., no one should protest, hold solidarity meetings, ask questions of Skerritt and his DLP Gov’t, just allow CORRUPTION to reign and destroy all of Dominica and its citizens.
Who would think of such malicious acts?
But rewind a bit? GON Emmanuel and his wife firebombed. The policeman, investigating money-laundering, he was also firebombed. Case close. Fire destroy communications equipment of Melville Hall airport. No arrests. No case, although Skerritt himself declared that he knew who put the fire. Bogus Coup announced to arrest and ridicule Opposition members.
Monfared, an international fugitive found hiding in Dominica. So many international fugitives with our diplomatic passports. The net is closing in. They are afraid like devil fraid Glo Beni.
You all cannot scare Dominicans. We FEAR NO MORE of evil doers.
Life in this country have become unbearable,if only the ppl would look inside of themself and asked themself. Am I happy with the way am living? Are my children going to be happy after am gorn? Is the government really doing it’s best to help us? And be honest with yourself. Look at the other countries in the Caribbean. Are they doing better than Dominica? And why. Ppl be honest with yourself don’t lean on a colour lean on your own understanding. You will figure it out.
we have arrived; sad but true, the sad thing about it is, because of our small clouded political minds, we see no wrong in this………condemn it my people before it knock at your door
Don’t be daunted! We were there in ’77 we were there in ’79 we are with you 100%. That is too disrespectful.
0 0 0. What a nerve! !!
No law no constitution in dominica so this is how Dominica has gone too.
Let us see if there will be any condemnations from thise who only speak when it is “red” convinient or only when they want to point fingers in the Blue direction
Because of this incident with Mr. Letang we coming out full force. Police,Teachers,nurses,Doctors,Those in the Ministry we coming out full force.
Stay strong My Letang, I’m so sorry that this is happening in my country and the incompetent police won’t and can’t find anyone to prosecute.
This is nothing short of a terror and intimidation tactic. The incident should be investigated and perpetrators prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. What this shows is that there is a growing disdain, either by government sympathizers or by party members, for workers’ unions and workers’ rights. This action is a precursor to full fledged dictatorship.
All that back an forth which is happening in Dominica is no accident! It is past the developmental stage and is heading to destruction. No man can change it but the hand of God! The Holy Spirit.
If the Holy Spirit could ‘derobe’ God the word so that he could come as flesh, what is too difficult that he cannot change Dominica, or even save men…. It must start with born again Christians! Wake Up!!! be the light and salt and let’s overpower the darkness! we have the authority in the name of Jesus! Notice what happens when you turn on the light bulb in a dark room. As small as it is it overpowers the darkness!
I wonder if we humbled ourselves and prayed and turned from our wicked ways what would happen? Well we were given a choice in 2 chronicles 7:14 in order to have a safer society.
Hope does not lie in man but God!
Dominica needs deliverance! Now everyone must Go back on their knees. This is the only answer!!!!
May God’s name be praised!
God sees everything. I’m just hoping that your ‘friends’ are not responsible for this.
So sorry to hear this Mr. Letang , this is pure intimidation. This dictatorship leader and his followers are afraid of opposition> Dominica is slowly becoming a communist country a one man state but the people of Dominica will be fed up soon and something will give.
This has the handwriting of the same gang that burned GON Emanuel’s house, and that same gang that set Roseau on fire
Sorry to hear that. I hope you get swift remedy in restoring your transportation mode. I also hope that this was just the actions of an ill-minded prankster rather than the calculated sinister machinations of an individual driven by an intimidatory philosophy. I surmise its just a prankster – may that person be caught.
Bold statement papa
who would puncture Thomas Letang Tyre?
The police need to take a very careful look at that report.
What is the motivation for someone else to puncture Thomas Letang Tyre?
What is Thomas Letang motive to make the report.
The police main objective must be to find out who did it not excluding Thomas Letang.
You have a sick mind garcon that’s all I have to say.
People like you are extremely sick in the cabesa (head)! Just so allu say is GON Emmanuel that burnt his own house. But have no fear because god is not a Dcan police commissioner. SKERRIT MUST GO!
Always Assertive!
What kind of idiotic and nonsensical questions are these?Why cant you register to attend night school..In the same way the police were instructed to investigate a coup carried out using a truck with speakers,this malicious act should also be seriously investigated…BY THE WAY, i am ready,ready,READY,READY for this afternoons MASSIVE MASSIVE RALLY at the DPSU GROUND!
DNO CANNOT EVEN SPELL WHAT A VEHICLE IS DRIVING ON,ITS ‘TYRES”
ADMIN: Both spellings are technically correct according to the dictionary. ‘Tyre’ is the British spelling and ‘Tire’ is the American spelling. Since this computer was manufactured in the US, it automatically used ‘tire.’
ADMIN , dont worry . It’s not some people fault . just like colour and color . People don’t educate themselves enough.
You are pedantic, however I would dispute DNO’s argument since you can normally select either U.S. English or U.K. English from your computer spellcheck application.
OK boys and girls, let’s not deviate from the issue at hand.
The spelling is correct.
The incident has to be condemned in the strongest possible term.
I actually had points deducted for spelling “tire” as “tyre” in a Rhetoric and Composition course at a U.S. university. The professor was adamant that only American English was to be used on essays, and any deviations would be penalized. The version of English that you use will depend on where you are or who your audience is. Dominica is neither British nor American, so which version you use should be a matter of personal choice (or your academic curriculum).
Dominica was British and is still a member of the British Commonwealth. We therefore should adopt the English “English” as Govt. and the Judiciary do in their official publications. Our heritage is British and not American. This is important because we have to make up our mind which version we are going to use in our educational system so as no to confuse our children and dumbing down even further.
Only a fool will focus on the spelling of the word tire or Tyre rather than on the substance of the story.He who knows not,and knows not that he knows not,is a fool.So are you @fed up
DNO, all that I have to say is that we have to have more of a global mind rather than a myopic one. We don’t live in a vacuum anymore.
FED UP WITH DNO SPELLING, DNO is not the issue at hand. We must realise that we are too small of a nation to have all this hatred, negative energy circulating and spewing at each other and an uncaring attitude. We, as an Africcan people, are supposed to be co-hesive (together) but we have adopted the mind-set of another race so we are not united as our ancestors used to be.
We continue to condone wrong and use the wrong for right. In life(creation), there is a law for everything. There is a saying that “what we sow, is what we reap.” We are supposed to look out for each other but now it is the other way around. We seek to hurt, despise, openup and dissect (display) each other before the whole world. We need to stop such condescending and unacceptable behaviour else we will lead to destruction.
HOTEP (PEACE)
Mr. Letang this incident will only make you stronger as God is in control. I, too, am a victim of such intimidation.
Several years ago my husband and I attended a show at Carnival city and when we returned to the vehicle ALL four tires were slashed. That did not deter us one bit. We left the vehicle parked there overnight, got a ride home, and returned to deal with the issue later that morning.
This made us stronger today as the Father takes care of his children at all times
Remember we are in the lenten season and Satan and his followers are very busy.
Lets see how many public servants will go..Dominicans, especially the “young professionals”all have their heads in the sand, hoping and waiting for big positions and never really fighting for positive change for the benefit of all..Why are so many young degree holders in “temporary” positions in a Ministry for over 3 years (some for 8 yrs, some 10 years, still temp.)..That is a lot of..and Gov’t need to stop it.., this is a terrible disincentive to remain in the country, and as a result the smarter ones fly away, leaving the country further brain drained..
who ever did such act is a coward .but public officers want more from you mr letang
Remember the gentleman, Mr Letang said his vehicle was packed in his yard all night. So is somebody close to him that do that, just to put the laborites in the spotlight. Here this. They themselves that do that.
Not afraid of whom Letang??? Dont get it twisted. Acts of violence and social unrest is the modus operandi of your party not the govt!!!!
I didn’t realize i was in a ‘party’??? My $20 dollars contribution monthly is towards a ‘party’??? I didn’t know that?? I thought I was UNION MEMBER???
You see, this is how you Dominicans like to mix up matters. In your mind it’s all about politics and not about unionism…smh..
I don’t even have time to educate you…Go and read a book! Do some research!!! Toneh man!!
Ask your PM to tell you who burned the tower at Melville Hall a few years ago. He claimed to know who dunnit
Nothing will deter me from attending my unions rally…In fact these malicious acts MOTIVATE me to attend..COME ON MEMBERS.Lets make it MASSIVE.
How ironic, considering that the unions gave birth to the labour party, which is traditionally the guardian of the working (labouring) men and women. Just shows how far our present “labour” government has strayed from its roots and ideals.
this is a frightening situation.
regardless of what your opinion maybe, freedom of speech should be respected.
we should condemn all acts of such and in any situation should be able to coexist with different views on the issues at hand.
What! Have we become? Hope is not a Country of fear and intimidation, just because of different views, God help us, If his sort of behavior have arrived on our Door steps.