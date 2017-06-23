BREAKING NEWS UPDATE-Body found on Bay FrontDominica News Online - Friday, June 23rd, 2017 at 7:44 AM
The body of a man was found on the Bay Front in Roseau on Friday morning.
The police have said they are treating the matter as a suspected homicide.
It has been confirmed that the body is that of Andy Carbon, who is well known in the streets of Roseau.
Carbon made headlines recently when he suffered burns to his back after hot water was allegedly thrown on him outside a restaurant in Roseau.
The matter was dismissed by the court in June.
Soon after that, he was involved in an accident on the Canefield Highway.
Police are presently on the scene of the incident and traffic has been diverted.
A total of 12 homicides has been reported in Dominica in 2017.
DNO is following this developing story.
38 Comments
So now that he’s dead his family coming out?get out of there with that we miss u mayn.
And they don’t want to enforce the death penalty?
This is the problem we face in the democratic world. Authorities in the entire democratic world speak against the death penalty.
The Church is of the opinion that people could be rehabilitated, repent and become model citizens. Or those who are incarcerated for their lifetime should be spared the death penalty. This is at a cost to taxpayers.
I do feel for atrocious crimes, they should get the penalty for some are habitual criminals/ murderers.
Twelve homicides in a population of 70,000 in 6 months? That is huge for a supposedly peaceful country.
At that rate, one out of every three thousand Dominicans will be murdered this year. That’s an appalling statistic, as bad as Trinidad’s and almost as bad as Jamaica’s!
Rest in peace, my Beloved Cousin. We all could not be the same but you are my blood, and despite your nature, We loved you. Condolences to my Aunty and your sister. To the many who took their fair share of advantage, that is in your hands. Everyone has to give an account to God the Almighty. Let’s Just wait and watch God Work.
Rest In Eternal Peace, No More Pain.
So sorry to know about Andy’s death that someone would have the heart to kill him, a helpless person who would harm no one and willfully. Whatever he did, he should have been excused due to his incapacity.
Our obligation to God and to one another is, we help people. We do not harm them.
Andy was ill-treated by some. God looks down with sadness at those who ill-treat others, especially the vulnerable as Andy.
I can confidently state Andy is at peace and rest. No more roaming around, homeless, hungry and no more harm will come to him. He will arrive in Heaven unscathed; whole. His attacker(s), in any manner, may never, for they will pay the price for all what they did to him. Think about it.
To his family: My heartfelt sympathy to you. Keep calm. Have faith and strength in the Lord who rewards the good and punishes the wicked.
Eternal rest grant unto Andy, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul rest in peace. Amen!
That’s just sad man.
Papa! Just yesterday I was looking at the man and just wondered where is his family and felt sorry for him. Jesus fix it!
I am saddened! Just a couple of Sundays ago, after visiting my mom, we drove passed the Bay Front and I saw the young man. I felt a change in my body and I said to the driver, something needs to be done to assist these people. I felt that his existence was a message to fellow humans. Unfortunately, we ignored the message, hence, the tragic result.
Dominicans, let us reach out to the underprivileged among us, stop boasting about material gains while another man cannot eat a meal. As I write, my eyes are teary. May the Almighty take control!
Let us be the change we want to see in the world
Wow, this is so unfortunate! May he RIP and I hope justice will roll down like heavy waters on the monster who did this.
somebody must be getting paid the kill these people
The entire world is getting worst than ever. We need to pray more and fervently and perform good works in Jesus Name.
D/ca is becoming as a big city, in that crimes and murders escalate. It is something I am unable to comprehend that fellow people would murder their own; even harm them in any way, be it in words. Some of them who commit those crimes/sins are practicing Christians. What a disgrace!
What is Jesus saying about that? We do know He is patient, for everyone will pay for their crimes/sins. If they get away with it on earth, they will not get away with God. He knows the perpetrators and where they reside.
Brace yourself, sooner or later for some sort of punishment for the evil you have done which you brought upon yourself. People punish themselves. This is the consolation of the victims and their families, those who are harmed in anyway.
oh boy, rest in peace anydy
Murderer only become emboldened as the continue to get away with their crimes, these people WANT to get caught..they will kill until they are stopped.
Well well Andy got burned Nothing came of it. No one was held responsible…. had an accident which no one was held responsible… why?well we all know Andy is a nobody according to some. NOW LETS SEE IF ANYONE WILL BE HELD RESPONSIBLE FOR HIS DEATH!! Theae are the things that should be our focus..
In God’s eyes Andy was a somebody on earth. He was a person, a human being. God loves everyone with no exception. No one is more privileged than another. It all depends on how we spend our lives, those who have all their faculties.
Agh, I pray that this is not a homicide. Inspite of what he was or how he was, in the sight of God he was still a human being.
Did you not read, “The police have said they are treating the matter as a suspected homicide.” They saw his body and if there were marks on it. This determines if it is a “suspected homicide.”
This unfortunate fellow has now gathered with his ancestors. Do you DNO readers know is Nick (one armed) is still roaming the streets of Roseau?
sadly .. he is… Nicholas. saw him limping down the street yesterday. He said to me once while we were talking that he misses his wife.. sad isht
Sympathy to his family, well the case against the person who burn him is out of the way now . But what goes around comes around when it reaches there door step with the almighty hope they will answer to it.
So Sad….who are we to take someone’s else life. My condolences to Andy Carbon family. Stop blaming the government for everything.. What about community life? Did anyone reached out to this guy to keep him out of the streets? Where are we the so called Christians. If we forget God, Satan will rule. Let’s examine ourselves and let us start doing community building.
The heart of man is desperately wicked says the bible, in Jeremiah 17:9. Need not say any more.
Do we have a serial killer in Dominica
Hmmmm !
As had as it may be for some to accept, it is indeed a fact that the paradise island that we once knew, has now been made a land where everything that was once wrong become very right and legal and the sad thing is, no one knows who is paying who to get the job done
It is time Dominica take a page from the international countries and invest in cameras in Roseau…too many lawlessness now!
there are cameras, only during carnival it is turned on they say
May his soul rip .. The journey has ended…
“Carbon made headlines recently when he suffered burns to his back after hot water was allegedly thrown on him outside a restaurant in Roseau.”
What happened to that case???
see how ‘push ups’ end up boy….
OMG what is happening in this country? is the devil on the loose here?
Can someone tell me was Dr. Francis Severin right in January 2011?
right near the court house too… that says something hmmm, I bet there are no camera ….
street person….
What is a street person that’s not good news please dominica people all over the world are reading your news grow up you can say the person was homeless.
Tis is an indictment of our society and especially our government. So much cash is being handed out right left and center like confetti but the Grotto home can not be finished for years now. Why is that? I just can not understand this. Is it perhaps because these street people don’t count as potential voters and therefore are of no consequence? I’m very upset