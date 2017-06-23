The body of a man was found on the Bay Front in Roseau on Friday morning.

The police have said they are treating the matter as a suspected homicide.

It has been confirmed that the body is that of Andy Carbon, who is well known in the streets of Roseau.

Carbon made headlines recently when he suffered burns to his back after hot water was allegedly thrown on him outside a restaurant in Roseau.

The matter was dismissed by the court in June.

Soon after that, he was involved in an accident on the Canefield Highway.

Police are presently on the scene of the incident and traffic has been diverted.

A total of 12 homicides has been reported in Dominica in 2017.

