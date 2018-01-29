UPDATE: Val Cuffy resigns from DFCDominica News Online - Monday, January 29th, 2018 at 1:19 PM
Val Cuffy has resigned as Festival and Events Manager at the Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC), DNO has been reliably informed.
Cuffy was under a two-year contract at the DFC.
The matter appears to be connected with a decision by the DFC to terminate an agreement with eight-time calypso monarch, Dice, to perform at the Carnival Street Festival on Friday. The event was held to officially kick off the Carnival Season in Dominica.
Sources told DNO that Cuffy decided to quit because “he cannot take it anymore.”
The sources indicate that the resignation was handed in on Monday morning.
Hours before the event was expected to take place Dice received a letter signed by Cuffy saying he was instructed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Discover Dominica Authority Colin Piper to inform him that he was no longer required to perform at the event.
At the Calypso semi-finals on the weekend, Cuffy made his opinion known on the matter.
“When Val Cuffy says Calypso has to play, let the Calypso play,” he said.
There have been calls by some people on social media to boycott Bullseye Pharmacy, which is owned by Cuffy, over the entire matter.
However, according to Cuffy, everyone knows the truth.
“Now to my friends in the diaspora … all you know the truth,” he stated. “So please do not go out there and say to boycott Bullseye Pharmacy no…Bullseyes Pharmacy has nothing to do with it because when you get orders, who that call the tune is the piper, not Val Cuffy. Don’t put me in your business.”
He stated that Dice and others in the Calypso arena love the artform.
“We come every year to give you a great show,” Cuffy, who himself is a Calypsonian, said. “Kudos to the calypso association, nobody can stop us since 1975, that is why we are on our own and that’s why we live on.”
Last year Cuffy returned to the DFC, mere hours after walking off the job. He was working then as a consultant.
He walked out reportedly due to differences with Tourism Minister, Robert Tonge.
Allu agree that Dominica is finished? No, it’s not you say? Allu (3rd) eye still closed?
Val resign Again!!! Lol. He will come back with no announcement like the last time. The show must go on.
Val should have stood up for Calypso by making Collin Piper write and sign his own letter. That way we would know that he was standing for calypso and calypsonians.
Congrats to Val Cuffy for refusing to continue as a Scapegoat for his “superiors” wrongful actions.
FIRE THE PIPER. So long PIPER in that position and he has ZERO results to show. Creole Festival a LOSS every year under PIPER. Can somebody please tell me why PIPER is still there? Does he have a contract that so airtight the government cannot fire him?
No contract is that solid. The truth is he is one of Skerrits men.
PIPER has to resign too. Now who gave PIPER the tune to issue those orders??????. Nonsense is going on now and this incident opened more eyes. Thank you DA for standing.
Well piper is god the lord. He can do no wrong in the eyes of certain people. The man has more power than the prime minister, than the minister, than the chairman of the board. They are all afraid of the piper.
The prime minister cannot fire piper because certain people will be vex.
Piper has failed, is failing yet he is still there. I feel sorry for tourisme in Dominica sorry for my country.
Check the number of staff leaving DDA/DFC this will tell all.
Piper is playing skerrit. Playing them cause he is far from being a supporter of The Party.
Wake up domînicans
Val, You are a hero to stand for calypso, Help save the art form ,
DUMINICANS!!!! Its as if we stop thinking! The letter Val sent was clear.
we need more men like you val, This is the only way calypso is going to survive.
Way lay lay is that so
The better question is ‘Why can’t they retain whomever is in this role?’
Val was just the messenger here and does not deserve this attack. We all know when given directives by a boss we have to follow through or risk losing our jobs. In Val’s case he can afford to lose his job so he took a stance and resigned. There are many in this situation but does not have this option.
The person that should be taking the heat is the person who gave DFC the direction on the matter.
Allegedly. Wrong pegs in Round Holes. No Nuts. Smh. Oh Dominica going Down slowly.
What goes around comes around. Examine the Horns, tell me something I do not kjow.
Probably get too many death threats from Dumbnicans for taking a stand on dice thuggish Behavior, Dominica doomed, both laborats and Uwpee supporters suck
Another idiot keep putting dice down,i have been around this man for years and all he speaks is about the elite getting wealthy while the poor continue to struggle,but i guess you get some of the handouts from the regime so i dont blame you fool,hope your kids turn out to be perfect,thug will be right in your face,you damn fool.
The issue has nothing to do with Dice “thuggish behavior” It was a matter on the lyrical content of his song which they seem not to understand. If they think it is inappropriate why did they not respond to the public outcry of the band names of Amnesia band? Amnesia was modeling their costumes with the inappropriate band names at that same event. It should be censorship across the board.
In addition, calypso has always been about social commentary. His song does not glorify looting but instead speaks from the perspective of someone going through the looting process. The last verse even spoke about a looter having to pay for their crimes. It’s called satire and wit. I wonder how many of the negative attackers actually listened to the song or even understand calypso.
Finally if the powers at be want to dictate what should be or not be in a calypso song they simply have to update the rules. This is in support of all caplypsonians!
After carrying out the bidding of the Labour Party lackies,Val should be ashamed.He only quits now because he sees the potential financial punishment coming his way.Why did he put his signature on the letter to Dice if he felt that way.Val you should have resigned before signing that letter and we would see that you were genuinely not in favour of stopping Dice from singing the song “looters”.
Val too petty, he did DDA a great favour!!!!!!!!
Val you should have resigned the minute Piper told you to write the letter. You would have saved face and let useless Piper take the flag. Nobody succeeds in the long run to be somebody’s puppet.
To little, to late, Val, however, better late then never..
Val thanks for standing up to those cowards,Piper is a puppet under Skerrit,these guys are bringing the country down day by day,Erica and Maria did not teach them a lesson but more is to come.Piper waht the hell do you know about calypso,be a man and stand up to Skerrit,stop being Skerrit messenger.
You right but when you look at Piper wat has he really done for DEC. The is not going forward nor backward, guess he got the job because of who are his people .
Let me see if you will go back for love of country when d supremo call you.
Finally, you take a principled stance. I hope this resignation is permanent. Don’t run back tomorrow Val
Way to go Val…how comes all those gov’t ministers CAN TAKE IT for so long, those PSs??…more Dominicans need to stand up and change the dooming status quo in Dominica right now..
Now will the real …….please stand up, who is the person that took such a ……. decision? Let the people know who is the real ……….that made the decision. In a time when the tourism sector is non-existent and there is nothing going on in that sector, you have a set of highly paid ……… making decisions on persons that they have no indication or cannot meet or walk in persons shoes and want to make decisions to keep these people down.
so WILL THE REAL …….please stand up let the people know the real LOOTAH
Again? Why did he come back in the first place??