Val Cuffy has resigned as Festival and Events Manager at the Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC), DNO has been reliably informed.

Cuffy was under a two-year contract at the DFC.

The matter appears to be connected with a decision by the DFC to terminate an agreement with eight-time calypso monarch, Dice, to perform at the Carnival Street Festival on Friday. The event was held to officially kick off the Carnival Season in Dominica.

Sources told DNO that Cuffy decided to quit because “he cannot take it anymore.”

The sources indicate that the resignation was handed in on Monday morning.

Hours before the event was expected to take place Dice received a letter signed by Cuffy saying he was instructed by the Chief Executive Officer of the Discover Dominica Authority Colin Piper to inform him that he was no longer required to perform at the event.

At the Calypso semi-finals on the weekend, Cuffy made his opinion known on the matter.

“When Val Cuffy says Calypso has to play, let the Calypso play,” he said.

There have been calls by some people on social media to boycott Bullseye Pharmacy, which is owned by Cuffy, over the entire matter.

However, according to Cuffy, everyone knows the truth.

“Now to my friends in the diaspora … all you know the truth,” he stated. “So please do not go out there and say to boycott Bullseye Pharmacy no…Bullseyes Pharmacy has nothing to do with it because when you get orders, who that call the tune is the piper, not Val Cuffy. Don’t put me in your business.”

He stated that Dice and others in the Calypso arena love the artform.

“We come every year to give you a great show,” Cuffy, who himself is a Calypsonian, said. “Kudos to the calypso association, nobody can stop us since 1975, that is why we are on our own and that’s why we live on.”

Last year Cuffy returned to the DFC, mere hours after walking off the job. He was working then as a consultant.

He walked out reportedly due to differences with Tourism Minister, Robert Tonge.