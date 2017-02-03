Just hours before the official opening parade of Dominica’s 2017 carnival, Val Cuffy has walked off the job at the Dominica Festival Committee (DFC).

Cuffy worked as a Consultant at the DFC.

According to reports, Cuffy walked off the job on Friday citing differences with the Tourism Minister, Robert Tonge.

Cuffy has confirmed he is leaving the job but refused to elaborate.

He was the main Carnival Consultant for Mas Domnik 2017, basically running the show in the absence of an Executive Director at the DFC.

The opening parade for carnival is carded for Saturday, February 4.

A seasoned performer, Cuffy is a former Events Director at the DFC. He was hired as a consultant for staging the World Creole Music Festival (WCMF) last year following the abrupt resignation of Executive Director of the DFC, Claudine Springer.