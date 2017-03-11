Bridge collapses at MacoucherieDominica News Online - Saturday, March 11th, 2017 at 11:18 AM
Motorists traveling along the west coast should exercise extreme caution as the Bailey bridge in Macoucherie has collapsed.
The collapse occurred as heavy rain affects Dominica on Saturday.
The original bridge at Macoucherie was washed away during Tropical Storm Erika in 2015 and was replaced by a Bailey bridge.
That bridge was affected by flood waters from a trough system which dumped heavy rains on the island in December last year but authorities declared it safe after repair works were done on it.
There are reports of floodings across several sections of the island.
32 Comments
Dominicans cursing Dominica this is the effect. If they don’t start appreciating and thanking god there will be more to come. Stop the politics and start uniting .skerrit. Linton and all members if cabinet can run at any time of notice most of you just have to stay at home.
Oh my god. Lord thank you for not doing any harm happen
December 6th 2016 10 : 42 am. Macouchrie Bailey Bridge safe . Authorities claim
Go back to this news release from Lancelot of the Ministry of Communications and works, all of you need to be imprisoned for putting innocent lives at risks, shame on you all…. 2017 the bridge has collapsed.. what a bloody joke, but I ain’t laughing. …..
The question that MUST be asked at this time, almost 11/2 months after we were promised an early Christmas gift by the Chinese, according to Skerrit., “This is a grant; it’s not a loan, it’s a grant, it’s a gift to us in response to the storm,” http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/general/china-promises-to-repair-west-coast-road-to-assist-in-relocation-after-erika/comment-page-1/. Skerrit where is the grant? Where have the Chinese gone to? Were you tricked again? Yes, we saw two black Chinese company from Portsmouth, doing some Chines type work in terms of quality, on the west coast road but bridges were not addressed and the EO Leblanc road continues to remain a major national disaster at a time when you are taking our passport money to buy votes in the name of pit toilet eradication? If this is not another reason why you should be fired I sure don’t know what is. Skerrit is a major national disaster and therefore he must go or get pushed out!
OMG… Here goes the Bailey. If only they had rebuilt the bridge. After all it’s almost 2 years
The ‘original’ Macoucherie of 1920 is still standing. It is the 1960s bridge that washed away in 2015. Let people know that you can still cross on the ‘old’ ‘original’ 1920 cast concrete bridge.
Now that these things are happening I hope Dominicans are be gaining to understand
The CBI money can build many, many Bridges for D/ca, so stop using it for your selves and put the money to the right use
18 MILLION COULD BUILD THREE WEST COAST BRIDGES… AND STILL HAVE CHANGE….
Shame on Skerrit administration, shame on the minister of public works/communications and works, shame, shame, shame, I have been hearing the cries of the people, the farmers for better road access to their farms and elsewhere for years, instead of the government doing so, the farmers and other citizens were bombarded with tear gas and live ammunition fired at them, you hearimg of village councils receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars to share for labour rats, hearing of skerrit building toilets, giving my family ten thousand dollars in 2014 to vote for his party, hearing of projects in Labour constituencies, lighting of park/playing field in Grand Bay, bridge in good condition demolished to give jobs to Chinese, families of ministers with projests and this is what becoming of our roads, neglected and negligence on the part of skerrit, the minister of Public Works etc, what a disgrace, shame on you Skerrit and all your cronies must go, for what you guys are doing to Dominica
Weak fab. Next colarpse is de labor party.
#Skerrit must Go for Dominica too Grow!
Lord bless our country.
When will things get better in our lovely Dominica
They will have to unbolt the bridge to get it repaired, or have a huge crane to lift it up and build some concrete under it to have it mobilize again.Another set back for the western and northern commuters.
Why gment have not sort out a proper bridge.I
This is a main highway. That should be long time prioritise things
One of the problems with Dominica is that people do not get fired for incompetence. The other day the bridge was sinking and the engineers assured the public they were fine, look now they collapsed; heads should roll period!!!
This is a main artery way in Dominica, almost two years since Erica and still no permanent solid bridge built there yet, Dominicans’ expectations are too low.
Labour working we dominican open our eyes next election pm must go
This further brings the 18MIL bridge that is currently being finished in Roseau a town which has 3 other bridges for acesss back into the light…all this while numerous villages around the island are just a heavy rain away from being cut off from the rest of the island
Dear God…. Elas… whoever / whichever company, put that bridge up should be put in jail… I’m sorry to say that but enough is enough…
We just can’t catch a break.
I pray that no one got injured. The Minister will remind us what was the rush and mad dash to build a bridge in Roseau(giving some baJan’s our CBI money) instead of getting those along this very important highway replaced.
It is almost two years since Erica.
“Macoucherie Bridge safe Authorities”. that was the headline on DNO as recent as 6 Dec. 2016 and it went on to say” authorities assure the public that the Bailey bridge in Macoucherie is safe and poses no danger” and that “the bridge is going nowhere fast”. Famous last words!. And please, don’t come with excuses like Act of God! this time it was only heavy rainfall but imagine we have a real storm next hurricane season. I shudder to think what may happen. Does our government have its priorities right. Surely reconstruction of a proper bridge in this location is more urgent than the expensive replacement of a functioning one in Roseau. There is a difference between need and want you know.
Didn’t that pathetic and incompetent engineer from the Ministry assured us in December that the bridge was safe. anyone with any since looking at the picture from Dec could see that the bridge was not safe as the supporting elements under the bridge were not level. They should fire Mr, where he got his degree from? China or Cuba I bet
Smh…..Da not d same bridge the minister said dt was stable When people spoke about it last year after some heavy rains compromised the foundation? ???
Those bridges were suppose to be temporary. Take the CBI money and build new bridges.
Unlike the road that leads farms of Salisbury farmers, the Dominica lazy party must fix that one because this time it is not only Salisbury people that need it. Jean dublance, Portsmouth, and those on the north coast need it to come to town too. Let’s see how fast the lazy people work
A fine example of just how well labor ka travay. I always knew that they would try to leave these so called temporary bridges to become permanent fixtures and not bother building new ones while the cbi moneys is being pulled up in the banks ir rather social security motherly insurance these days rather; sorry. Now look at what happen. Boy that is development!!! This same bridge was sinking a few months ago; wasn’t that a warning sign? Wasn’t a stitch in time suppose to save nine? Now there is great inconvenience for many. This has been a trademark of this wicked Dominica lazy party. Even if they notice that there’s a problem with something they wait for something bad to happen before they fix it. Keep on gambling with people’s lives, those wicked son of a mother …… with no banks to hide cbi moneys, I am hoping that some of it will be spent on necessities like these
haha looking good Dominicans eh? but we still love it eh? haha
The works of evil men will always be destroyed by GOD! This government is evil.
We need to arrange another $140,000 plus cocktail reception for Baroness Scotland at the State House, like we did soon after Erika! No further comment.
Another technical disaster! skerrit spend 18 millions to breakdown an existing bridge in Roseau, spend another 8 million to break down another existing bridge in Layou valley area. During the protest in Salisbury the big guns like Nassief cried foul because his lost money since access was restricted. I wonder what he says now? How on gods earth would a man give priority to a bridge in layou where vehicles hardly traverse, a bridge in roseau where there are so many alternative routes and deny the building of a bridge which services the entire north! The blind party hacks call it prudent financial management, the wise call it mismanagement of state limited resource. Is time we forget colour, and think country first! God bless the wise among us!!
“The bridge is stable” they said. Lol