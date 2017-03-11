Bridge collapses at MacoucherieDominica News Online - Saturday, March 11th, 2017 at 11:18 AM
Motorist traveling along the west coast should exercise extreme caution as the Bailey bridge in Macoucherie has collapsed.
The collapse took place as inclement weather affects Dominica on Saturday.
The original bridge at Macoucherie was washed away during Tropical Storm Erika in 2015 and was replaced by a Bailey bridge.
That bridge was affected by flood waters from a trough system which dumped heavy rains on the island in December last year but authorities declared it safe after repair works were done on it.
There are reports of floodings across several sections of the island.
