British PM to unveil £15-million support for DominicaDominica News Online - Tuesday, December 12th, 2017 at 1:58 PM
British Prime Minister, Theresa May, is expected to announce £15-million in support for reconstruction in Dominica following the passage of Hurricane Maria.
May is attending the One Planet Summit now taking place in Paris, France, a major conference of world leaders. Dominica’s Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit is among leaders attending the conference.
The money will support the reconstruction of Dominica’s water system, which was destroyed by Hurricane Maria.
The Government claims the UK funding will make the water system better able to withstand future extreme weather.
“Tackling climate change and mitigating its effects for the world’s poorest are among the most critical challenges that we face,” May said ahead of the summit. “That is why I am joining other world leaders in Paris today for the One Planet Summit and committing to stand firmly with those on the front line of extreme weather and rising sea levels.”
In total, the UK is providing a £140m boost to those poorer communities around the world disproportionately affected by climate change, whether through deforestation or vulnerability to natural disasters and climate extremes.
Go Skerrit goooooooo.
Respect is not asked it is earned. U have so much out there pm
Good decision made by the british pm.America should follow also
Thank, hope the money will be put to good use to better Dominica , and its people, not in the political leaders pockets .
Thank you, but please do not give it direct to Skerrit. He can not be trusted and is incompetent.
I’ll write to the UK government to make sure that they understand how to donate this money and that they clearly understand what kind of government Dominica has and it’s PM track record as far as cash is concerned .
Just wait for it… Somebody is still going to find something to complain about here… Somebody who never puts their hand in their pocket to help anybody…