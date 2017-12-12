British Prime Minister, Theresa May, is expected to announce £15-million in support for reconstruction in Dominica following the passage of Hurricane Maria.

May is attending the One Planet Summit now taking place in Paris, France, a major conference of world leaders. Dominica’s Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit is among leaders attending the conference.

The money will support the reconstruction of Dominica’s water system, which was destroyed by Hurricane Maria.

The Government claims the UK funding will make the water system better able to withstand future extreme weather.

“Tackling climate change and mitigating its effects for the world’s poorest are among the most critical challenges that we face,” May said ahead of the summit. “That is why I am joining other world leaders in Paris today for the One Planet Summit and committing to stand firmly with those on the front line of extreme weather and rising sea levels.”

In total, the UK is providing a £140m boost to those poorer communities around the world disproportionately affected by climate change, whether through deforestation or vulnerability to natural disasters and climate extremes.