After two years of successfully running Buddy Dive, Dominica it got hit by Hurricane Maria.

Unfortunately, Buddy Dive Dominica will not reopen its doors for at least another year.

Buddy Dive started doing business in Dominica late 2014 with signing the partnership agreed between Buddy Dive and the Fort Young Hotel, followed by the official opening of the Dive operation in August 2015.

In the two years that followed, Buddy Dive Dominica has grown into a full-service dive operation with three boats and eleven staff members and the journey has been great.

Unfortunately, Dominica saw a direct landfall from Category 5 Hurricane Maria on September 18, 2017. With the devastating effect of Hurricane Maria, Buddy Dive Dominica has lost all three dive boats and has been closed ever since.

In the face of all that has happened over the last couple of months Buddy Dive has been looking into the opportunities to rebuild what was lost.

There will be a number of construction sites on the hotel premises throughout the whole year in order to restore all rooms and facilities, as well as the dive shop.

As a result of that, unfortunately we are not able to give a guarantee as yet to offer our continuous level of service that our guests are used to and should expect from Buddy Dive.

We have therefore decided not to re-open the dive shop in 2018. We value you as our guest and do not want to provide you with a service that is below Buddy Dive’s standards.

“This is an emotional time for us and our employees, who have been such a big part of what has made Buddy Dive Dominica successful,” CEO Van der Valk said. “However we are hopeful for the future and in the meantime, we are hoping to host you on Bonaire.”