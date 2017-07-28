The Prime Minister presented the budget on Thursday

On Thursday, July 27, 2017, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit presented the 2017-2018 National Budget.

The $854-million budget was presented under the theme “Realising a Modern, Prosperous Dominica” at the House of Assembly in Roseau.

Below is the full speech of the Prime Minister.

