Budget speech of Prime Minister Roosevelt SkerritDominica News Online - Friday, July 28th, 2017 at 1:19 PM
On Thursday, July 27, 2017, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit presented the 2017-2018 National Budget.
The $854-million budget was presented under the theme “Realising a Modern, Prosperous Dominica” at the House of Assembly in Roseau.
Below is the full speech of the Prime Minister.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.