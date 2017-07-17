Budget to focus on human aspect of Dominica’s development – PM SkerritDominica News Online - Monday, July 17th, 2017 at 10:57 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that the 2017/2018 Budget will be delivered July 27th and the focus will be on the human aspect of Dominica’s development.
He made the announcement while addressing a Town Hall meeting held in Bagatelle on Sunday night.
“The 27th of July will be the Budget day in Dominica and I can tell you why I am very excited about this year’s Budget, because it will be addressing a number of critical issues,” he said.
Skerrit mentioned further stated that one of the areas that will be critical to the country is the training of teachers and parents in how to provide for the children with special needs in Dominica.
“So we will be working on this and this for me will be one of the highlights of the Budget,” Skerrit said. “Because the Budget, yes we can talk about roads and bridges, but we must also focus on the human aspect of development in our country and there will be a focus on that in this year’s Budget.”
He continued, “There are many children in Dominica with special needs and who are not at school, because the schools are not catering for them and parents have to stay home to take care of their children, because they cannot go to school,” he noted.
Meantime, Prime Minister Skerrit said his cabinet met with a number of stakeholders and is committing in the Budget some $15-million for the manufacturers.
“Last year we gave the hoteliers $15 million, we gave the farmers $10 million, this year we are putting $15 million for the manufacturers,” he stated. “We will also be putting additional money for small business development, entrepreneurship to build a culture of entrepreneurship in Dominica. We will also be putting an additional amount for training and we will be targeting a number of areas in our country.”
So skerrit is confirming what I knew and been saying all along. This guy really don’t care about people and development of any country most valuable resource, it’s people. Every budget is ultimately about the people so I don’t know why after 17 years you now realize you were not focused on the people of Dominica. When you build roads and bridges it’s to ensure people can get from point A to B to exchange goods and services safely. Skerrit has adopted the Chavezian approach to dominica and now we are all a witness to history with what is going on in Venezuela. This guy has ran out of any ideas because he has wasted 17 years to put us on promising trajectory. This is just another pretty sound bite that means nothing. Mr. Skerrit I know what you capable of because I have seen your work as a gov official for over 15 years you are as corrupted as they get and need to Do the country a favor. Quit.
it seem skerrit have his own treasury. he giving so much money all year round, it does not pass through the treasury, i cant understand where all those monies come from, was it hidden in containers and as lennox open his mouth with that white man on CBS, money making sa sa yea
Every budget, when you listen to the politicians, is supposed to bring the country an economic windfall. Year after year the people get nothing but economic misery. Too many households are presently experiencing severe financial constraints. Many civil and public servants would go hungry if they do not receive a month’s salary. Politicians would promise the people to build a bridge even though there is no river to cross. We need politicians who whould talk less and do more.
Fooling the people is their business
All of a sudden special needs kids,what about the adults,man your and old record and you need to go,you have manipulted the poor people and your day will come.
All the student that graduated from college recently what is gonna happen to them ? where is the Jobs, that are available to them, degrees without Jobs they have to go over seas to get gainful employment, there by the brain drain continues , NO JOBS in D.A.
That being the case, you need to train more teachers in “Special Education.” You also need to design and build schools that cater to children and people with special needs as well. After reading just a few lines, we now understand that giving money away doesn’t solve anything. You gave some $10 million to the Red Farmers last year and what has that produced? What you need to do is reduce the draconian import duties and fees and allow entrepreneurs to unleash their creativity instead of buying pampers for babies.
I think you need to train A MULTITUDE of teachers to teach you…You require help in numerous areas, you speech is #1.
Could you point out any grammatical errors in the various quotes? Or are you just belching hot air as usual?
So this is how a Prime Minister talks..Wasnt Skerrit an english teacher?No wonder he runs away from debates!What about agriculture,the environment for job creation.Why is the unemployment rate a well kept secret?Under this lazy,brutal,inept regime,I can tell you this country is in serious tatters.
At the danger of becoming repetitive, I would add that almost 50% of children in school have a very special need that is not being adequately catered for by our educational system. I refer to children that are creatively, rather than academically inclined. In particular, we need to understand that up to 15% of Afro-Caribbean children are gifted with dyslexia.
Pardon me but this is no information at all!
This is just a blank empty statement……… You can spin it how you like.
More money in welfare Dept?
Places like social center and alpha center going to get a chunk of money for the services they provide to children with special needs?
Money for home farm?
Had it been negative information about DA, it would be very interesting to you….
All past 17 budgets has been the same focus. Where is the economic development to go hand in hand with the human development? You send children to university then they come back under NEP or cannot come back. The country needs economic development.
The country needs to be rid of that government