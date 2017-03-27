President of the Dominica Builders and Contractors Association of Dominica (BCAD), Anthony Leblanc, has stated that the association has spent well over a quarter of a million dollars, E.C. $400,000 to be exact, in a court case against the government of Dominica in the West Bridge matter.

The Joint Consultative Committee on the Construction Sector (JCCCS), a local construction fraternity which BCAD is a member, had raised concerns over the manner in which the project was given to a Barbados-based company to construct the bridge.

Concerns were raised that the contract was not tendered in line with the Public Procurement and Contract Administration Act.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday March 24th, Leblanc said that the Association believes that the Dominican people “should not be robbed of opportunities.”

“We believe that the government should follow an Act of parliament. The government is not above the law. The government should adhere to the laws of the country,” he said.

He added that the association will spend as much money as it takes to ensure that the government tends to the needs of the sector and in particular local contractors.

“We knew it was going to cost us a lot, and probably, just probably, the government thought that it was too much for us to bear, but God will help us and we will do it,” he affirmed.

Leblanc said that the Association owes nothing to anyone on this matter, and even if they have spent over a quarter million dollars, “the matter is not over yet.”

“As I said, it’s a serious matter and the government should not be bigger than its citizens,” he remarked.