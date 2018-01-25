“Building Back Better” should not only be cliché says McKenzieDominica News Online - Thursday, January 25th, 2018 at 11:07 AM
President of the Dominica Builders Forum, Savarin McKenzie, has said the oft-used phrase, “Building Back Better,” after Tropical Storm Erika and Hurricane Maria should not only be cliché or something popular with no meaning.
According to the dictionary, a cliché is a phrase or opinion that is overused and betrays a lack of original thought.
“We recognize that we have to build back better but we also have to recognize that building back better cannot only be cliché or a popular phrase with no meaning,” McKenzie said at a housing and construction symposium on Wednesday morning.
He stated that building back better is the responsibility of every Dominican.
“It can only become a reality if and when the population understands and is educated about the concept of building back better,” he noted.
McKenzie said the same goes for another phrase that has been used frequently after the passage of Maria, that is making Dominica the first climate resilient country in the world.
“Persons have to understand what this means and this can only be achieved with an informed and educated population who understands their role and the meaning of resilience,” he remarked.
He noted that as the nature island, Dominica is like no other country when it comes to its vulnerability to natural hazards.
“Blessed with many rivers and an abundance of water, Erika and Maria have proven to us that it is the water that we cherish so much that poses a real threat to our many communities,” McKenzie said.
He stated that the next hurricane season is mere months away and a lot of work must be done.
“The 2018 Hurricane Season is just over four months away, there is a lot of work to be done, not only in preparation for the season but in taking the necessary action to restore our lives,” McKenzie said.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
Mr. McKenzie, many people have asked for a public inquiry but the government is not interested in doing so for reason which are known to us all. Having said that we are not in a position to tolerate the inactivity of the government any longer. Now we need to DEMAND a public inquiry and we need to demand an independent one. We can no longer afford Skerrits nonsense, he is at a stage now that he puts the entire country in jeopardy. We have to put him on notice.
It was regrettable that the first item on the agenda, “Dominica the First Climate Resilience Country” had to be postponed due to the none availability of a presenter from government.
The organisers deserve credit trying to get information on this topic and I hope that they were able to rescheduled it for later in program.