A three-day Strategic Gender Planning workshop geared at advancing advocacy efforts towards social and gender justice got underway at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus on Elmshall Road on Wednesday.

The workshop is organized by the Bureau of Gender Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Services, Family and Gender Affairs and will end today, January 20, 2017.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Services, Family and Gender Affairs, Careen Prevost who was addressing the opening ceremony on Wednesday said the workshop will also develop a system for effective and efficient monitoring, managing and implementing development plans.

“This week’s Strategic Gender Planning Workshop will provide unique opportunities to build the capacity of our frontline staff and volunteers in Strategic Gender Planning and will cover several key areas of inequality that needs to be considered when we are planning our projects and programmes,” she said. “We also hope that this exposure can influence a deeper involvement and commitment to the agenda of advancing gender equality and empowering women and girls, which as we should know is highlighted as a critical sustainable development goal, particularly goal.”

She said at the end of the workshop, organizers will be able to introduce participants to the relevance of a gender sensitive and responsive approach in resettlement and humanitarian programming, “and to deeper your engagement of gender responsive and gender based violence programming.”

“We also hope that at the end of this workshop we would have been able to strengthen the knowledge and skills of key personnel responsible for managing and overseeing the transition programme of the displaced communities, and to prepare them for responding to future disasters,” Prevost added.

She noted that organizers hopes that they will be able to strengthen the capacity of of social services providers, who continue and can make a greater contribution to the promotion of gender equality and sustainable development through partnership at all levels.

Prevost stated further that this workshop is also expected to encourage participants to think critically about our men and boys who can be used as agents to target groups in realizing gender equality and gender justice for all.

“Finally we hope that we can at the end of this workshop advance our advocacy efforts towards social and gender justice and develop a system for effective and efficient monitoring, planning, managing and implementing of our development programmes,” she noted.

The training will be facilitated by staff of the UWI, Institute of Gender and Development Studies: Dame Nita Barrow Unit, Cavehill Campus.