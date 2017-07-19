BUSINESS BYTE: C&W Communications completes pre-5G trial in AntiguaPress release - Wednesday, July 19th, 2017 at 9:52 AM
PUNTA CANA, DR – July 17, 2017 – At the 33rd CANTO Annual Conference & Trade Exhibition, John Reid, CEO of C&W Communications (C&W), announced that C&W has completed a groundbreaking pre-5G (fifth generation wireless broadband technology) trial in Antigua.
Once installed, Antigua will be the first country in the region with the most advanced pre-5G network, delivering download peak speeds of up to 800 Mbps. In the trial’s next phase, the Company expects to test a 5G prototype reaching 2 to 5 Gbps peak speeds, which will have a profound positive impact on the island.
The announcement came as part of Reid’s keynote address today to prominent Caribbean officials at the 33rd CANTO Annual Conference & Trade Exhibition in the Dominican Republic.
“These are exciting times for C&W Communications, as we continue to invest and develop more pioneering innovations to meet the needs of our customers and enable growth in the region through transformative technology,” said Reid. “This pre-5G trial in the Caribbean, is a significant step towards the evolution of C&W’s mobile networks across the region to 5G, and providing Gigabit speeds to our customers in Antigua,” he continued.
C&W’s pre-5G technology trial, a combined effort with parent company Liberty Global, is based on LTE Advanced Pro (LTE-A Pro), the latest LTE evolution, that delivers lower latency, more capacity and improved reliability for customers. This translates into a faster mobile internet experience where customers can better participate in advanced technology such as richer video experience and new apps.
In early October, the Company will further test a 5G prototype network designed to deliver wireless data connections above 2 Gbps. If the trials are successful, and the business case favorable, the Company plans to invest another $5 million in Antigua alone to significantly upgrade the wireless infrastructure there. C&W has invested $1.5 billion in the region over the last three years.
5G is a new set of standards beyond traditional 4G/LTE technologies. This set of standards will allow operators to deliver wireless data connections above 1 Gbps and to enable the Internet of Things (IoT).
C&W’s pre-5G trial and 5G prototype trials are part of a partnership with Ericsson, who will provide the equipment and software in Antigua and across the Caribbean.
This is huge. Gigabit Ethernet has been around for so long and many greedy US businesses are only now giving it to customers at such high monthly rates. This 5G has been the norm in places like S. Korea for so long, not even the greedy US companies want to make it avail to customers, while they milk customers by ‘one Meg’ at a time. I am happy C&W is already looking into making gig-e and 5G avail to us in the Caribbean. However knowing C&W track record going back to when they charged us $5 EC a minute to call England, Canada or States; until Marpin had to sue to get into the market. As soon as Marpin won the suit the price of a one-minute call suddenly went down to $1 back then, it’s back up now. HURRAY for COMPETITION !
Correction: ‘many greedy US businesses’ should read ‘the 3 US businesses that provide Internet connection’ only 3 left out of 40 back in the 80’s). Monopoly…each has a region so that they won’t compete with each other.