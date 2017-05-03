Digicel has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire 100% of IDOM Technologies, it was announced today.

Operating across the French Overseas Territories (in the West Indies and Indian Ocean), IDOM Technologies provides a wide range of ICT services spanning connectivity, voice and security services to over 800 business and public sector customers across a range of industries including insurance, commerce, financial services, health and automotive.

As part of the deal, Digicel will acquire IDOM’s 265 kilometres of fibre optic network enhancing its reach and ability to offer transformative next generation ICT services to customers across Martinique, Guadeloupe, French Guiana and La Reunion. The financial terms of the contract are not being disclosed and the transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

Commenting on the transaction, Colm Delves, Digicel Group CEO, said; “Business Solutions is one of the fastest growth areas across all of our markets and this acquisition of IDOM Technologies represents an excellent strategic fit for Digicel and also speaks directly to our intentions to grow and expand our presence in the burgeoning ICT solutions space. We look forward to building on the great platform IDOM has established and bringing our full portfolio of products and services to Martinique, Guadeloupe, French Guiana and La Reunion.”