A number of hearts have been touched through Digicel’s Get Gifted campaign over the past weeks, with the company reaching out to senior citizens in the Kalinago Territory and children of different communities.

Digicel’s Marketing Manager Nathalie Walsh said; “Digicel receives several different requests for support throughout the year and sometimes it becomes tough to fulfill each of them. This Christmas, we revisited some of these and sought to do more where possible.”

Digicel rallied employees and visited the homes of elderly, making not only tangible contributions but offering its time, conversing and singing Christmas carols to the residents and their families.

A total of over 150 children have also been reached so far through the Get Gifted campaign, with Digicel spreading the joy of Christmas through donation of gifts and entertainment activities.

#GetGifted was built on the premise that the Christmas holidays is said to be the happiest time of the year – all about great gifts, quality family time, joy and happiness – well not quite. The flip side is the hustle and bustle to find the right gifts for loved ones and friends, which at times turn out to be bad gift choices – and something that many of us can relate to – so this year, Digicel is ensuring that several others around us, get the gifts they want.