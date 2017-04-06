Digicel announced on Thursday, April 6, that it has completed the first phase of its 4G network expansions, which will see customers benefiting from increased coverage, faster speeds, better connectivity and a better mobile data experience across Dominica.

In line with its Digicel 2030 global transformation project and its commitment to upgrading its networks across the globe, the first phase of the expansion project has seen Digicel deploying eight new sites to deliver additional connectivity to key communities and towns including the main access road to the Douglas Charles Airport through the Central Forest Reserve, Fond Mel and Sinekou in the Kalinago Territory. In addition, Digicel has optimised some of its existing sites in places like the Belles, Grand Savanne, Jimmit, Layou, Morne Prosper, Woodford Hill as well as the tourist communities of Laudat and Wotten Waven.

And with phase two of the network expansion already underway, Digicel will increase its 4G footprint to 84% population coverage across Dominica in just a few weeks.

“In an age where content is king, what mobile users want most is the ability to stay connected, Digicel is intent on enabling this for our customers so they can enjoy more of the things they love,” said Baha Tuncer, CEO for Digicel Dominica.

In line with its network expansion, Digicel continues to offer a suite of best value data bundles and the latest smartphones to ensure can truly stay connected.

Tuncer continued, “This is about staying true to our commitment of providing our customers with the best coverage, the best service and the best value. As such, over the past two years, we have made significant investments in expanding our networks and ensuring that customers are enjoying a superior experience across the length and breadth of the island.”