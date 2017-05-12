On Thursday, May 11 Digicel launched the latest and hottest smartphones from Samsung’s Galaxy flagship line, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. These smartphones push the boundaries of traditional devices with their seamless hardware design and variety of new service offerings.

With the introduction of multiple services and apps, as well as a stunning Infinity Display for an enhanced viewing experience, the Galaxy S8 brings a new level of functionality and convenience, opening up a galaxy of possibilities.

Display

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is being billed as the best phone Samsung has ever made – yes, ever! With a complete redesign of the handset from the inside out starting with its ‘Infinity Display’ and bezel-less design form a smooth, continuous surface with no buttons or harsh angles. The result is a truly immersive viewing experience without distractions and makes multi-tasking more convenient. The Galaxy S8’s compact design enables comfortable one-handed operation and comes with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 on both the front and back for durability.

Security

With digital and mobile technology growing at a rapid pace, storing, sharing and accessing huge amounts of personal and corporate data through mobile devices has become second nature making top level security and privacy a necessity in a handset – and the Galaxy S8 has the highest level out there. It carries a face recognition iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, pattern pad and password and pin capabilities giving users maximum security options based on their preference. That said, unlocking the Galaxy S8 and all its capabilities is as simple as saying “hello Bixby.”

Introducing Bixby

With the idea of creating an unbreakable bond between a handset and its user where the handset understands its user as much as its user understands it, Samsung is launching its new smart assistant, Bixby. Bixby talks, sees, listens and allows users to do everything on the phone by voice – completely revolutionising the interaction between user and handset. One of its key features is Bixby Vision which will identify anything the camera points at whether it’s a building, an image, an object or even a person.

Digicel Group Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Rampling, said; “What are customers looking for in a device? Sleek design, superfast functionality, awesome camera quality and HD resolution right? Well, the Galaxy S8 provides that and so much more.”

He continues; “What is even better about this device is its compatibility with our superfast LTE network. We have been future-proofing our networks to deliver the fastest and most reliable connectivity in the Caribbean and Central America region and, with this device, customers will be able to connect with friends and family at the blink of an eye.”

“The Samsung Galaxy S8 ushers in a new era of smartphone design and fantastic new services, opening up new ways to experience the world,” said Jorge López, Regional Sales Manager of Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy S8 is our testament to regaining your trust by redefining what’s possible in safety and marks a new milestone in Samsung’s smartphone legacy.”

Launched in Jamaica on May 11th, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be available in Digicel stores across the region in the coming days.