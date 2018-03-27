Tuesday, March 27, 2017: Roseau, Dominica: Hurricane Maria may have wreaked havoc on Dominica but in its wake, the island is rebuilding and in fact is building back better. The nature isle is on the way to becoming the first ‘climate-resilient’ nation of the climate era change, and Digicel is taking that journey hand in hand with them, by assisting with the humanitarian relief efforts and providing the technical and operational support necessary to achieve this goal.

Digicel is also very much aligned with Dominica on its ‘climate-resilient nation’ goal, with its soon to be launched Home Entertainment Services – Fibre To The Home (FTTH), which will provide a more resilient, efficient and secure way of delivering high speed internet and crystal clear TV, directly to the home. The new fibre network offers faster internet speeds, up to 200Mbps, which in itself is a catalyst for greater social and economic empowerment.

Another impressive feature of Digicel’s FTTH internet service, which will resonate with those displaced by the ravages of Hurricane Maria, is that the network will remain unaffected by the elements, terrain, location or distance, keeping Dominica connected to the people and things they love not only when they want it, but also when they need it the most.

On the mobile front, service has been returned to approximately 80 per cent of the population, and Digicel’s technical team continues to work tirelessly towards full connectivity. The areas already with service consist of some key constituencies such as: the capital Roseau; Melville Hall – home to the Douglas Charles airport; the major hub of Portsmouth; Grandbay Vielle Case and Belfast/Mahaut and most recently, Castle Bruce.

However, while the road to recovery is being traversed at a steady pace, there have been challenges that will need the collective cooperation of all parties – governmental and private entities – to complete the task at hand.

In the areas where service has not been returned, lack of adequate infrastructure is the primary reason for the delay, with Digicel awaiting the completion of towers which are owned by another service provider, before it can restore service to the last section of affected customers.

That, sadly coupled with the vandalism of some sites, such as those in the Kalinago territory, have contributed to restoration set-backs. However, the company is diligently striving towards complete restoration by mid-year.

Digicel has also prioritized humanitarian aid on the road to building back better for Dominica. Denis O’Brien, Digicel’s Chairman, personally led the charge with an entirely new level of support from the likes of: Cisco Systems, General Electric, the European Union and the Clinton Foundation. The Chairman facilitated Dominica’s attendance at the CARICOM-UN High Level Pledging Conference in November 2017, where Digicel was the only telecoms provider in the region to be present and support. Coming out of the conference, more than US$2 billion was pledged by global organisations and governments to the countries affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.