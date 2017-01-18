Digicel Play is pleased to announce the launch of two new exciting entertainment channels, Catch 1 and Catch 2 – jam-packed with even more great content for customers to enjoy this New Year.

These two channels, have proven to be a real hit with customers, with consistent appearances in the Top 10 most popular channels. Digicel Play customers who subscribe to the Play Now, Play Bold and Play Loud packages will be able to take advantage of an enviable line up of content at no additional cost. These include multi-award-winning drama series Law and Order, Reality television series such as Survivor, Soap Operas, Cartoons, popular sitcoms, Talk Shows and documentaries.

“Catch and Catch 2 provides over 5000 hours of much loved and desired content and furthermore have the ability to benefit from the recently launched NPVR and Time Shift TV which are available to customers signing up to Play,” said Nikima Jno-Baptiste, Sales and Service Operations Manager of Digicel Play.

Catch and Catch 2 can be seen on Channels 1 and 2. Customers who are using the Play Now, Play Bold and Play Loud packages are being urged to reboot their set-top boxes to gain access to the new channels.