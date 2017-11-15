As the country endeavours to return to a state of normalcy following the destruction ravaged on the island following the passage of Hurricane Maria, Flow Dominica is bringing the joy of Christmas with the launch of its Christmas campaign today.

Customers visiting the Flow store today will be first to enjoy special deals, free gifts and some delicious traditional Christmas treats including ginger beer and fruit cake. The campaign features the very popular ZTE Blade at an attractive price of $199 including a free 7-day combo plan with 300 anywhere local minutes, 500 MB data and 300 texts for prepaid subscribers. New post-paid subscribers will get the handset free upon signup of our attractive post-paid combo plans.

Data is an important need for customers at this time as they navigate through social media, stay in touch via WhatsApp and conduct business using their Flow mobile. A double data offer forms part of the Christmas campaign and is available to both Post and prepaid customers.

Every week a one thousand dollar cash prize will be given away to a lucky Flow customer who activates a 7-day or higher combo plan. Both post and prepaid customers qualify for the weekly prize.

Flow’s Commercial Manager Lorraine Mitchell says the Christmas campaign is focused on the customers’ needs at this time. “Following hurricane Maria, we have realised our customers have a critical need to communicate. Many would have lost their handsets and in response we have made available an affordable handset to our customers with the ZTE Blade”. Miss Mitchell indicated that another important need for customers is data, and again the company responded with the double data offer to make communication much easier during the Christmas season.

Customers are invited to visit the Flow store from 3pm today and enjoy the special offers at the store this Christmas.