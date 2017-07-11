Roseau, Dominica – July 10th, 2017 – The relationship between Flow Dominica and the Roseau Primary School located in the Bath Estate community, is firm.

Since adopting the school in 2011, Flow has provided support to the Roseau Primary School in several ways including fibre connectivity to ensure that the students have the best internet experience in their computer lab.

Last week, General Manager of Flow Jeffrey Baptiste attended the school’s prize giving ceremony to present the general manager’s award to the most outstanding student for the school year. The award reads ‘The General Managers Award to John-Paul Itodo, the most outstanding student 2017, for Academic Excellence & School Spirit’.

The GM’s award is accompanied by a five hundred dollar cheque to help defray some of the costs associated with preparing John-Paul for the journey to secondary school.

Mr. Baptiste congratulated the young man and wished him success as he takes the next step to advance his education. Itola, who received several other top awards during the school’s prize giving ceremony on Thursday, is the lone scholarship for the school this year.

He thanked Mr. Baptiste for the award and cash contribution, confirming that it was a major investment in his future. John-Paul’s parents also extended gratitude to the company. He will be attending the Dominica Grammer School when the school year begins in September.