Roseau, Dominica – July 10th, 2017 – One Flow customer from the northeast is the lucky winner of one thousand dollars cash while another customer from the Newtown community is the owner of a Samsung Galaxy J5 mobile phone.

In mid-June, Flow launched a topup and win promotion which required prepaid customers to add credit value of twenty-five dollars and over to their prepaid mobile accounts to be eligible to win $1000 cash. Customers who topped up the required amount at the company’s main flagship store or at any of the hundreds of vendor locations across the island were eligible to win the cash prize.

Steve Benjamin who topped-up $100 at ‘The Gulf’ in Marigot emerged as the lucky winner of the cash prize. Benjamin who initially thought he was being pranked by a friend, was very pleased to learn that the call was in fact legitimate. He was presented with his $1000 cash by Retail Sales Manager Josephine Peter during a live outside broadcast at the Flow store on Friday.

Sheldon Casimir of Newtown, was the recipient of a Samsung Galaxy J5 during Friday’s instore activity. Casimir emerged the lucky winner of last week’s Wacky Wednesday promotion. The Wacky Wednesday offer required prepaid customers to add credit value of twenty-five dollars and over for an opportunity to win a Samsung Galaxy J5. Casimir who topped up over one hundred dollars, also activated an XL talk, text and data combo plan for the month. Mr. Casimir will be re-gifting the handset to his son who was successful at this year’s National Assessment Examinations.

Flow’s new Commercial Manager Lorraine Mitchel says customers can anticipate a lot more special offers and opportunities for customers to win with Flow. Mitchel is urging customers to be on the lookout for the launch of Flow’s Summer Campaign in market soon.