Roseau, Dominica – July 27th, 2018 – The infrastructure has been laid out, the testing is completed, and as promised, the roll-out of the most advanced 4G LTE mobile network in Dominica has commenced. Flow customers in several parts of the island will observe the change of the network icon on their mobile phone which now displays ‘LTE’.

Flow’s 4G LTE will allow smartphone users with compatible LTE handsets and SIM cards to unleash the power of their smart devices while providing significant improvement in the overall mobile experience.

LTE (Long Term Evolution) is a fourth generation (4G) mobile service which will enable Flow customers to access mobile data at far higher download and upload speeds than previously available. Browsing the internet, downloading files and streaming videos will become almost immediate.

This new development in Flow’s commitment to provide the Dominican telecommunications consumer with the best mobile technology is being described by General Manager Jeffrey Baptiste as the achievement of a major milestone.

“We made a firm promise that we would remain in the forefront of investing our resources to provide the most cutting-edge and innovative mobile products and services to our customers. The launch of 4G LTE today is evidence of our ability to deliver on that promise to our customers and to provide them with an exceptional mobile experience that changes the way they use their smart mobile devices” noted Baptiste.

The 4G LTE launch in market is being rolled-out in a phased process with the goal to achieve 100% coverage across the island soon.

4G LTE will immediately be experienced in the following areas and surrounding communities. These include Calibishie, Marigot, Moore Park, Cottage, Blenheim, Vielle Case, La Plaine, Delices, Castle Bruce, Mopo, Pond Case, Cochrane, Morne Prosper, Eggleston and Giraudel.

Canefield, Stockfarm, Roseau, Bellevue, Grand Bay, Scottshead & Soufriere along with communities on the West Coast of the island will have access to the service.

Flow customers are to visit the Flow store to check the compatibility of their mobile phones to 4G LTE and to upgrade their sim cards in order to enjoy the 4G LTE mobile experience.