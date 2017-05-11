BUSINESS BYTE: Flow welcomes the Samsung Galaxy 8 and 8+ in store todayPress release - Thursday, May 11th, 2017 at 9:55 AM
Roseau, Dominica May 11th, 2017: Flow announces the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ in store. A smartphone that pushes the boundaries of traditional smartphones with its seamless hardware design and a variety of new service offerings, is now available to customers who have been patiently awaiting its arrival.
Customers purchasing the new Samsung devices from today to June 16 will get DOUBLE DATA on their data plan 1GB or higher for three months. This offer is available to new and existing postpaid customers. The Samsung Galaxy 8 and 8+ is available at the Flow store in a rich color palette including Midnight Black, Orchid Gray and Coral Blue.
With the launch of multiple services and apps, as well as a stunning Infinity Display for immersive viewing experiences, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ bring a new level of functionality and convenience, opening up a galaxy of possibilities.
The Galaxy S8 builds on Samsung’s heritage of creating stunning designs and functional devices. Available in 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+, the Infinity Display and bezel-less design form a smooth, continuous surface with no buttons or harsh angles. The result is a truly immersive viewing experience without distractions and makes multi-tasking more convenient.
The Galaxy S8’s compact design enables comfortable one-handed operation and Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 on both the front and back for durability and a high quality finish.
In addition to the new design innovations, Samsung continues to deliver cutting-edge technology including an advanced camera, enhanced performance and more to the devices that users love.
3 Comments
No price..I bet its house and land for it.
Things must be good in DA when people can afford to spend over $3000 dollars on a phone?
I often wonder why people pay for these top line phones, unless it is a business phone. You will not see me putting my money into a phone like this. They undoubtedly great phones, but they do the same thing as the other cheaper phones. I don’t understand the need to keep up with all this new technology when the old does exactly the same thing at a much lower price.