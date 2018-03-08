Approximately fifty of Dominica’s top young footballers, aged 12 to 16, from the local football clubs and schools will this Saturday compete for an opportunity to be one of two players to win a once-in-a-lifetime VIP trip to Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

Flow and Manchester United Football Club have partnered to bring this great opportunity to footballers across 14 Caribbean countries which will see the young football players participate in challenges that will test their skills in short passing, dribbling, defensive qualities, teamwork, attitude and scoring goals.

The skills are all taken from the Manchester United Soccer Schools’ programme and local coaches evaluate and rank each player throughout the day’s event at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

Based on the rankings and assessments in each skill, two winners will be selected at the end of the event. These two players along with their coaches and a parent will then travel to Trinidad where the players will compete in a final weekend of skills and small sided games. The finals weekend will include one-on-one training with Manchester United Soccer School Coaches.

The players will also compete with the finalists from the other 13 countries for a chance to be one of two players to win a once-in-a-lifetime VIP trip to Old Trafford in Manchester, England. The coaches of the winning players will also attend.

Flow extends an invitation to the public to show support to the young footballers at Saturday’s event beginning from 9am at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium.