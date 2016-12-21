BUSINESS BYTE: Fort Young serves lunch to Grotto Home for the HomelessPress release - Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 at 3:40 PM
For more than 10 years, the Fort Young Hotel has been providing daily dinner to the soup kitchen of the Grotto.
This time around we decided to spread some Christmas cheer by actually going in and serving the residents their meal, while sharing gifts and singing some Christmas carols.
The Fort Young Hotel also makes a monthly contribution to the Grotto as well as assist with linen items and crockery yearly.
4 Comments
This was a good show of service from all the people at Fort Young Hotel. May the Good Lord Bless all of you.
This is a really sweet gesture. Hats off to you Fort Young.
Continue the great work.
Excellent Guys!!! It is lovely to care and share with each other.
Ok guys! That’s it. See you all next Christmas – God willing.