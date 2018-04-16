More than 700,000 customers across 21 countries in the Caribbean and The Bahamas got their fill of the athletics action- live and direct – as Flow delivered unprecedented in-home and on-the-go access to the 2018 Flow CARIFTA Games; increasing its 2017 viewership numbers by a whopping 25%.

This year, Flow, in its third year as the official title sponsor of the Games, took its broadcast rights to another level by introducing the Flow Sports Mobile App so customers would have the flexibility of watching the Games on-the-go. Customers across the region embraced both options (Flow Sports TV and the App), exceeding expectations as the events dominated daytime viewing across all Flow and BTC (Bahamas Telecommunications Company – Flow’s affiliated brand in the Bahamas) channels making it the most watched edition of the CARIFTA Games in its 47-year history.

Flow delivered more than twenty hours of live coverage via Flow Sports 1 and the Flow Sports Mobile App, which was available as a free download for all smartphone users across the Caribbean. Fans across the world also followed the Games via the Flow Sports website at www.flowsports.co. Live coverage from the three-day meet in Nassau, Bahamas was also delivered across North America and Europe by way of international broadcast agreements. During the event, #FlowCARIFTA was the number one trending topic on Twitter and Instagram across the region, proving the powerful draw of the Games for Caribbean sports fans.

“The unprecedented coverage of the 2018 Flow CARIFTA Games is a triumph for our young Caribbean athletes as we bring together their athletic prowess, with the inventiveness of our technology to extend its reach beyond our borders across the region and around the world. Congratulations to the athletes, North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC), the Local Organizing Committee, officials and our customers for joining with us, as together we made history in our region,” said Garry Sinclair, Caribbean President, Cable & Wireless Communications.

“Our young athletes produced some amazing, history-making performances delivered in high-definition to the widest audience ever. While the athletes made history on the track and field, we were proud to match it by creating some history of our own,” Sinclair also said.

“We believe that by providing this level of visibility to our outstanding youngsters, tangible opportunities for personal development can now become a reality. This is what Flow brings to the CARIFTA Games and we are proud of the strong relationship we have established with the NACAC, a relationship we hope to continue into the foreseeable future,” he added.

Jamaica’s Brianna Williams claimed the coveted Austin Sealy Award for her three gold medals in the Under-17 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay. Jamaica copped the overall number one spot on the medal table with 82 in total (44 gold, 27 silver, 11 bronze), while The Bahamas placed second with 35 (6 gold, 14 silver, 15 bronze), Trinidad & Tobago third with 17 (4 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze) and Barbados fourth with 13 (3 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze).