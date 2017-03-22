National Bank of Dominica Ltd (NBD), the only indigenous bank in Dominica, celebrated its 39th Anniversary on March 15, 2017.

For the entire week, the Bank executed various activities to show appreciation to its customers.

As part of the activities, the Bank held its inaugural NBD Community Day on March 15. The initiative is a company sponsored, staff volunteer programme that focuses on community development. Through the programme, employees are invited to submit proposals for projects that will benefit their communities. The projects that were submitted ranged from school arts and craft activities to beautification and fencing projects.

Managing Director of NBD, Mr. Ellingworth Edwards, was very pleased with the success of the initiative. He said, “We remain committed to making a difference in our country, and that means going out there and doing our part. Our offices on Community Day were our communities; staff went out to Bagatelle, Salybia, Marigot, Penville, Dublanc, Salisbury, Scott’s Head, and Roseau and environs. We are happy that NBD was able to positively impact so many communities in one day, through various projects.”

He thanked all community members for their invaluable assistance in making the programme the success that it was.

The recipients of the projects were grateful for the assistance of NBD. Principal of the Convent Preparatory School Mrs. Lawrence said, “We extent heartfelt thanks for your generous donation toward our school’s washrooms. Also, the landscaping will go a long way in beautifying our school.”

Another element of the Anniversary activities was a Dip & Win event. On Friday March 17, customers were given an opportunity to dip to win exciting prizes valued from $75 to $200. Over thirty customers won prizes at the various NBD branches.

Mrs. Suzanne Joseph Piper, Executive Manager Marketing and Product Management, expressed her gratitude to the many stakeholders of NBD who have contributed to the success of the Bank. “NBD would not be where it is today without your support.

On this our 39th Anniversary, we take this opportunity to thank all our shareholders, customers and well wishers who have stood by NBD through its journey.”