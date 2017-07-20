Thursday 20th July, 2017 – Roseau, Dominica. With Digicel’s Unlimited Rollover Data and Talk, lost data and talk are a thing of the past.

Today, the total communications and entertainment provider announced that prepaid and postpaid customers can browse, stream, share and chat to their hearts’ content on Digicel’s 4G network and roll over their unused data and talk to use whenever they choose – without losing their data or worrying about overages.

A first for Dominica, prepaid and postpaid customers on a Quick Pick bundle can enjoy Unlimited Rollover Data and Talk and will find it easy to understand, easy to use and easy to track thanks to the MyDigicel app. And they don’t have to do a thing to activate – it’s automatic.

Calling it a “game changer”, CEO from Digicel Nikima Royer JnoBaptiste said, “We’re changing things. This is all about simplicity and putting our customers in control. Now they keep the voice and data they paid for because it’s rightfully theirs. No strings attached.”

Digicel recently launched Quick Pick Bundles designed to keep customers always on and always connected to the things they love. Jam-packed with value, Digicel’s Quick Pick Bundles combine unlimited talk, text and access to Whatsapp.

This summer, customers can enjoy 3X the data upon activation of a 7 or 30 day Quick Pick bundle plan in My Digicel App. Now with Unlimited Rollover Data and Talk, Digicel is supercharging its offering to make sure customers always win.