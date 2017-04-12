In an effort to give back to the community, Starrin and Sons Co Ltd proudly hosted its first annual Rica Easter Fun Day.

This momentous occasion organized by the Starrin and Sons marketing and management team selected two Pre-School, The S.P.I.E.C.E.S Center and Sacred Heart Pre-School. At the event the children were engaged in both fun and educational games.

“The Rica Easter Fun Day was an event where the children came out to have fun, socialize and win different prizes, we at Starrin and Sons believe that children learn through play” said Marketing Personnel Khemica Williams. The event which was held on Friday 7th April 2017 at the Botanical Gardens was the first but definitely not the last explained Jemer Etienne.

The children took part in different activities such as Sac Race, Lime and Spoon and Treasure Hunt. All the children received gifts and prizes compliment Rica Juices and Colombina snacks which brought joy and satisfaction to the faces of both children and parents alike.

The Principles of the two Schools thanked the Starrin and Sons Rica Team for the wonderful gesture and hoped that the event could be repeated in the future.

Starrin and Sons are local agents for Rica and Colombina Snacks.