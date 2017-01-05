The promotion which begun on October 24th 2016 and ended with excitement on December 31st 2016 outside the Starrin & Sons wholesale on 16 Hillsborough street.

“We wanted to give back to our customers, so we decided to make it very easy. Customers were to purchase any amount of Large French Lady Milk at only $1:00, then write their contact information at the back of the wrapper and drop it in any of the boxes at the Starrin & Sons locations” said sales and marketing personnel Khemica Williams.

Three lucky winners were pulled out of a barrel with almost three thousand wrappers.

The first winner Camanthia Antoine of Castle Comfort won a trip for 2 to St. Maarten. “I’m excited and happy” said Antoine.

The second winner Mr D. Savarine of Goodwill won himself a Samsung J7 Phone. “I love French Lady Milk and I will continue to buy it” said Savarine.

Elsa Makema St. Luce of Fond St Jean won a Samsung Tablet. “This is my first time I’m winning something so I’m very excited and I will continue buying French Lady Milk because I love it” the joyful winner said.

We are grateful to all our customers who continue to make Starrin & Sons and French Lady Milk their number one milk for their family.